Despite making record profits, lawmakers discover that Big Oil has been undertaking a long-standing disinformation campaign about the environment.

Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Stimulus check update: There’s remaining payments to be distributed to some eligible Americans
Americans wishing for a fourth federal stimulus check have been repeatedly disappointed this year, as there have been few efforts to provide additional financial relief. Some lawmakers, however, continue to advocate for additional direct payments into the bank accounts of at least some Americans. December Financial Assistance. The US Rescue...
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders. The visit will be Biden’s first of his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
A new battery recycling plant could power 1 million EVs per year
A rendering of the finished facility in South Carolina. Redwood MaterialsOnce completed, Redwood Materials' facility in South Carolina could help greatly bolster domestic EV production.
China acquires Russian oil at rock-bottom costs, defying price limitations
Even though the actual prices refiners pay may be higher than the price cap set this week by Western nations, China is purchasing Russian ESPO crude oil at the steepest discounts in months due to weak demand and low refining margins. The Group of Seven (G7) nations, the European Union,...
US stockpiles and refinery supply will be affected by a major oil pipeline interruption
The Keystone pipeline, operated by TC Energy (TRP.TO), transports around 600,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day (bpd) to the United States. It was shut down late on Wednesday after a break released almost 14,000 barrels of crude into a Kansas creek, making it the country’s biggest oil disaster in almost a decade.
Social Security payments: Seniors could receive $2,400 yearly!
If a new plan recently submitted to Congress is passed, Social Security beneficiaries might get an extra $2,400 in payments each year. Seniors would undoubtedly appreciate this since rising inflation has eliminated their yearly cost-of-living adjustments. Social Security Expansion Act. US lawmakers submitted the Social Security Expansion Act on June...
Two of Crypto stars receive bad news; Will it affect your investment?
On December 11, two of the crypto industry’s most visible people were in the news for the wrong reasons. After weeks of speculation that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had stolen money from consumers and investors, he was finally arrested. Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder confirmed on December 12 that...
China medicine running low, panic-buying breaks after easing lockdown rules
Residents of China are panic-buying and stockpiling in anticipation of a winter COVID-19 wave as lockdown restrictions are being lifted around the country. As part of a larger trend away from some of the world’s most strict COVID-19 policies in the wake of widespread protests, the ruling Chinese communist party said today that it would discontinue reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 instances with mass testing no longer being required.
Stimulus Checks 2023: What can you expect next year?
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus checks have significantly impacted American families’ daily lives. They have already affected the size of your bank account this year, and they may continue to do so until the end of the year and even into 2023. Here are four facts...
Former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is willing to discuss the company’s collapse in Congress
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange, has denied any wrongdoing and has spoken out about his experience to the media. After losing $30 billion in a month to the crypto market, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hasn’t been shy about speaking to the press or anybody else (though he hasn’t responded to my requests for comment).
Elon Musk is about to lose his title as the richest person in the world
After a sharp decline in the value of Elon Musk‘s investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer and a $44 billion wager on the social media company. On Forbes’ list of “Real-Time Billionaires,” Musk briefly fell to second place on Wednesday, falling behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, which produces Louis Vuitton luxury goods and Hennessy whiskey.
China economy cannot recover without an effective vaccine
The past three strategies of China imposing severe lockdowns to limit Covid-19 outbreaks cost the world’s second-largest economy dearly. Its president, Xi Jinping, and his close circle of advisors should decide whether a rapid loosening of lockdown regulations implemented this week will both prevent a repeat of the nation’s tremor of protests and revive the economy.
Oil prices fall: China’s worldwide demand and Indian stocks are expected to grow
On Friday, Indian shares are expected to rise due to falling crude oil prices and expectations of a recovery in global demand as a result of China relaxing its strict COVID-19 import regulations. As of 7:25 am IST, the NSE stock futures for India listed on the Singapore Exchange were...
China trade declines as interest rates rise and virus pressure
According to customs data released on Wednesday, exports decreased by 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from a 0.9% decline in October. Imports decreased 10.9% to $226.2 billion from the previous month’s 0.7% decline, signaling a worsening slowdown in the Chinese economy. China’s worldwide trade surplus...
Mexico, US collaborate on a strategy to attract businesses from Asia to North America
The action is the result of a meeting between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro. The US and Mexico will put up a joint presentation for the commercial sector, outlining the possibilities for moving their businesses. For businesses looking to improve their operations, this would also include financial and economic advantages.
Best Cryptocurrencies to invest in for financial wealth in 2023
Cryptocurrencies are digital money that is not controlled by a centralized system such as a government. Rather, it is based on blockchain technology, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. More options become available as digital currency gains traction on Wall Street. Currently, there are over 21,000 cryptocurrencies on the market.
C919 Passenger Jet: China delivers first Chinese-made aircraft CEA
Finally, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) received delivery of C919 Passenger Jet, the first passenger aircraft produced in China. On Friday, November 9, this brand-new aircraft was delivered to CEA in Shanghai. It was a quick 15-minute flight from Pudong Airport to Hongqiao Airport when the passenger aircraft arrived. First China-made...
Look: Massive ship costs $8.4 billion, could hold 100,000 people
A massive ship dubbed Freedom Ship is looming over the horizon from the sea, and as it approaches, it only becomes bigger and bigger. It is the Freedom Ship, which is more than a mile long, carries 100,000 passengers, and is five times bigger than the largest ships in the world.
U.S. Stocks Fall as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive
"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.3% as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 772 points, or 2.3%, to 33,194 and the Nasdaq fell 2.8%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0