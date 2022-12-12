ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix

Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses in Scottsdale under $100

Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art

With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbex.com

New Senior Assisted Living Project Proposed for Northsight

A request to amend the zoning district map for a 5.78-gross-acre site at 13875 N. Northsight Blvd. in Scottsdale was submitted last week. The change is needed to develop a residential healthcare facility with an estimated 188 units/270 beds. The property is owned by Northsight Partners LLC (KB DEVCO, LLC)....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Dual-branded Hotel Planned for Village at Prasada

Performance Capital Partners, LLC has acquired a site for its upcoming dual-brand Marriott TownePlace Suites and Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel complex to be located in Village at Prasada on the southeast quadrant of Waddell Road and Loop 303 in Surprise. This new prototype hotel will have a contemporary...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price

It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

