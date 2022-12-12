ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BBC

NBA: Nikola Jokic sets career high for rebounds in Denver Nuggets win

Nikola Jokic set a career high of 27 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115. His rebounds, plus 40 points and 10 assists, make him only the second player in NBA history to record at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy