Read full article on original website
Related
Fightland British Boxing Drama From 50 Cent in the Works at Starz
Power player Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has found a new fight at Starz. The rapper/executive producer is developing Fightland, adrama about the tumultuous world of British boxing, TVLine has learned. The potential series will follow a retired — and disgraced — world champion fighter who is pulled into the dark side of the sport after his childhood best friend and training partner goes missing. “To save his friend,” the official synopsis reads, “the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him — one that cost him everything to leave behind.” Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (Channel 4’s...
1923's James Badge Dale And Marley Shelton On The Gritty Women In The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview
James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton have both been acting since the early 1990s — he got his start in the film "Lord of the Flies" and has appeared on "24" and in "Iron Man 3" while she has been in "Sin City" and the "Scream" franchise. Now, they're teaming up as husband and wife on the "Yellowstone" origin story "1923," which will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.
Why It Took Netflix So Long To Announce Sandman Season 2
2022 saw the long-awaited premiere of the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic "The Sandman" comic in the form of a series on the premium streaming network Netflix. And while it wasn't the breakaway hit that something like "Stranger Things" has been for the company, "The Sandman" definitely made its own impact on critics and audiences. As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics noting that it was extremely faithful to the source material.
Why Adele Thornton From Devil In Ohio Looks So Familiar
For fans of devilishly clever thrillers, Netflix's miniseries "The Devil in Ohio" is worth watching for its ending alone. The eight-part series stars Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, whose life is upended when an ominous rural cult becomes interested in one of her patients, a mysterious young girl called Mae (Madeleine Arthur).
The Whale's Sadie Sink Was An Emotional Wreck On The Last Day Of Filming
"The Whale" has a top-notch audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and certain outlets agree the A24 film proves "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink is a force to be reckoned with each time she enters the frame (via IMDb). Despite probably making it look easy to some, her terrific take on the character of Ellie in the Darren Aronofoky-directed film was no easy endeavor, and the actress claims she had a rough time after she finished shooting.
How Daphne Really Felt About That Suspicious Cameron-Harper Moment In The White Lotus Season 2
Mike White's hit HBO dramedy, "The White Lotus," finished off its heavily buzzed-about second season with a fiery finale that still has fans debating what really happened in several key scenes. Like in Season 1, the show follows a group of rich and powerful people as they take an ill-fated vacation at a luxury resort. The setting this time was Italy, and the cast included two married couples in the form of Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as Harper and Ethan Spiller alongside Meghann Fahy and Theo James as Daphne and Cameron Sullivan. While the show deftly weaves several storylines together, the drama between their foursome was one of the season's central pillars.
Parks And Recreation's Jim O'Heir Loved The Nonstop Laughs Between Takes In The Conference Room
The cast of "Parks and Recreation" is surprisingly close in real life. Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones, especially, are every bit as good friends in real life as the characters they play, as evidenced in their joint lie detector interview for Vanity Fair in which Poehler referred to Jones as her "wife" and said she would bail her co-star out of jail.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
Does The Phone Number In Young Sheldon Still Work?
It's been a few years since "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" premiered on CBS and took the world by storm, introducing fans to the Cooper family and showing audiences what Sheldon (Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage on "Young Sheldon") was like in his youth and what it was like for his family members to live with such a ... promising child.
Will Smith Explains Why Emancipation Was So Psychologically Difficult To Shoot
Will Smith's latest film "Emancipation" may not have taken off with critics — it's only nabbed 45% on Rotten Tomatoes — but the movie undeniably wouldn't work as well without Smith's committed performance. In the film, which earned a limited release earlier this month before debuting on Apple TV+, Smith portrays Peter, a slave who escapes from his plantation in the 1860s in a quest to head north. Based on the story of a real 19th-century slave named Gordon, the film also stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who also directed "Southpaw" and "Training Day," it's a coherent, even if not award-worthy, piece of entertainment.
How Law & Order Incorporated Cast Members' Relatives Into The Show
Very few television franchises are recognizable as the crime-fighting universe of "Law & Order." Starting in 1990 with the original "Law & Order," the series went on to do 20 seasons and concluded in 2010. Fans were shocked when the series picked up again in 2022 for Season 21 and is now on its 22nd season. In addition to the impressive show that started it all, it's spawned several spin-offs, including (but not limited to) "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," the newer "Law & Order: Organized Crime," and the longest-running show of the franchise, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Think Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Like A TV Series Wrapped Up In One Movie
In the current era of prestige television, much has been made of TV shows that feel like one long movie. Even film critics have blurred the lines between television and cinema. At the end of 2019, the venerated French film journal Cahiers du Cinéma named David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: The Return" the best film of the decade (via Indiewire).
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Had Zero Expectations Of Landing A Role In The Netflix Series
Actors do so much to prepare for roles, even before winning their life-changing parts. Besides practicing their craft and building skills, they must manage their nerves and expectations when auditioning. This was certainly true for Anya Chalotra, a breakout star of the 2019 Netflix hit, "The Witcher." The series is...
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Almost Missed Out On His Life-Changing Role
Even when the series was still new back in 2016, the popularity of "Stranger Things" was a sight to behold. While many industry vets, including star David Harbour, had expected the series to fail, it instead became one of the biggest shows on Netflix — garnering acclaim that the show continues to receive today, as it heads into its fifth and final season.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Henry Cavill Fans Want Him To Finally Soar Into The MCU
Despite appearing as the character in a "Black Adam" mid-credits scene, Henry Cavill will not reprise the role of Superman in the DCEU moving forward. James Gunn is penning a "Superman" movie that will focus on an earlier period of the character's life, and that means no place for Cavill for the foreseeable future. However, Gunn also stated that he hopes to keep the actor in the DC family in some capacity, so it's possible that he'll play another character down the line.
Who Played Alice On The Big Bang Theory?
In the Season 5 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" entitled "The Good Guy Fluctuation," Leonard is tempted to cheat on his girlfriend, Priya, when he meets an attractive woman named Alice in a comic book store who's not just a fan of comics, but also a comic artist herself. Leonard ends up making out with Alice, but stops himself from going any further, only to find that Priya has slept with her ex-boyfriend, making him regret the wasted opportunity with Alice.
Why Nola Falacci From Law & Order: Criminal Intent Looks So Familiar
Given the enduring popularity of the small-screen franchise that spawned it, it's hard to believe "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" has now been off longer than it was on. Either way, it's safe to say that even more than a decade after the "Law & Order" spinoff ended its primetime run on NBC, it's still sorely missed by fans.
Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness Believes The Show's Supportive Cast Is The Key To Its Success
While there are many crime shows available to watch at any given time, "Criminal Minds" is likely one of the first shows to come to mind when thinking about the genre. Like the crime-fighting powerhouse universe of "Law & Order," "Criminal Minds" also has several spin-offs. From "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" to "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior," the franchise has proven that it's willing to experiment with different angles and perspectives to create compelling and entertaining stories.
Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the most stylish women to ever be in the White House, and even though it’s been six years since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the Oval Office, she’s still showing off her awesome fashion sense. During a San Francisco stop on her, The Light We Carry book tour, Michelle, 58, rolled a dress into a top for a chic and comfortable look, which fans got to see on her Instagram on Monday, December 12.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0