2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
Where Is Seinfeld's Real-Life Cosmo Kramer Today?
"Seinfeld" wasn't known only for its brilliantly relatable storylines, but also the show's highly unique characters — with the most eccentric out of the bunch being Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Co-creator Larry David has always said that the character George (Jason Alexander) is primarily based on himself. In contrast, Kramer, Jerry's (Jerry Seinfeld) larger-than-life neighbor, is loosely based on a person from David's past.
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Captain Lee Had a ‘Great Run’ – ‘and Time for Babysitting?’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' made her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy. She addressed Captain Lee's departure from 'Below Deck' and shared that it was his decision to leave.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Keeps A Bucket Next To Her During Scenes In The Morgue - Exclusive
A show like "CSI: Vegas" leaves little to the imagination when it comes to breaking down a crime scene and its aftermath, often showing bloody murder locations, frightening flashbacks, and lifelike autopsies. The series, a sequel to the long-running "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" that airs Thursdays on CBS, follows a...
Donnie Wahlberg Has A Specific Strategy For Handcuffing Actors On Blue Bloods
While the famous dinner scenes may be the most iconic parts, and many fans' favorite part, of "Blue Bloods," there's certainly lots of other things that happen in CBS's long-running cop procedural. It would be hard to imagine a cop show with only dinner scenes and without any arrests — as much as some fans would love a whole episode centered around a classic "Blue Bloods" Reagan Family Dinner.
Michael Learned Wanted To Quit At The Early Stages Of ‘The Waltons’
Olivia Walton, played by Michael Learned, was the mother of the Walton family. Viewers had gotten so accustomed to her playing the part that her absence left a vacuum in the show and the viewer’s expectations. The Waltons premiered in 1972, starring Learned and her co-stars Judy Norton, Richard Thomas, Mary Elizabeth McDonough, Ellen Corby, and the rest.
The White Lotus' Leo Woodall Doesn't Think Jack Is Living His Best Life Post-Finale
Many of us still may be recovering from the devastating events of "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was the only prominent cast member to return from Season 1, but it tragically did not guarantee her safety. Though she takes out a boat full of would-be assassins trying to murder her for her money, she doesn't quite stick the landing. Literally. Tanya falls off the boat, hitting her head on the way down, which lands her a watery grave off the Sicilian coast.
The Daredevil Prop That Charlie Cox Never Brought Back
Talk about a feat: with a single theatrical feature film appearance to his name in the Marvel franchise's 14 years, Charlie Cox has been able to slowly and steadily rise to become one of the most beloved actors in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, has been roundly acclaimed from the get-go — beginning with his work on the Netflix MCU shows (remember those?), out of which his own "Daredevil" series was handily the most popular.
Does The Phone Number In Young Sheldon Still Work?
It's been a few years since "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" premiered on CBS and took the world by storm, introducing fans to the Cooper family and showing audiences what Sheldon (Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage on "Young Sheldon") was like in his youth and what it was like for his family members to live with such a ... promising child.
Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore Has A Favorite Compliment He Receives From Fans
Shemar Moore, the actor who brought FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan to the small screen, has offered many facets to "Criminal Minds." Although on the surface, Morgan seems like a domineering personality, Moore wanted to avoid any stereotypes or flatness to the character he portrayed for over 250 episodes. During...
House Of The Dragon's Graham McTavish Claimed He Did Very Little Acting Thanks To The Set And Costumes
"House of the Dragon" co-creator Ryan Condal certainly felt intimidated at first about releasing a spin-off show to "Game of Thrones," one of the biggest series in TV history. Condal even told The Hollywood Reporter, "You can't follow 'Thrones', it's the Beatles." Sure, the new fantasy drama received some mockery...
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
How Actor DeWayne Jessie Literally Became His Animal House Character Otis Day
If you went to college, visited a college, or even ever just drove past a college, you are at least somewhat familiar with the classic comedy "National Lampoon's Animal House." The 1978 film, directed by John Landis, followed party-loving fraternity house members who suddenly find themselves in a head-to-head clash with the college's authority figures.
Montana Jordan Wishes He Could Forget Stuffing His Face With Tater Tots While Filming Young Sheldon
As we grow up, there tend to be moments we wish we could forget, whether embarrassing, awkward, or just absolutely trauma-inducing. Beloved "Young Sheldon" character Georgie Cooper and Montana Jordan, the actor behind him, are no different. Jordan has a moment he wishes he could forget, and it comes from working on set.
Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns
A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Has a ‘Full Meltdown’ After Her Doctor Calls Her Out in Teaser for 2023 Season
Meghan from '1000-lb Best Friends' has a 'full meltdown' during an appointment with Dr. Procter, as seen in a teaser for show's second season on TLC.
Why Nola Falacci From Law & Order: Criminal Intent Looks So Familiar
Given the enduring popularity of the small-screen franchise that spawned it, it's hard to believe "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" has now been off longer than it was on. Either way, it's safe to say that even more than a decade after the "Law & Order" spinoff ended its primetime run on NBC, it's still sorely missed by fans.
Glen Powell Thought He Ruined Hidden Figures The First Time He Saw The Movie
There really isn't any doubt that for an actor, the best way to boost your confidence in your own performance is to co-star in the biggest film of the year. Doesn't sound too hard, does it? Well, even though Glen Powell locked on to that perfect scenario, world events caused him to wait for the rewards. Despite nailing his role as John Glenn in 2016's "Hidden Figures," his work in "Top Gun: Maverick" wasn't fully appreciated by fans and critics at its scheduled premiere date, due to Paramount deciding it was best to wait until after the pandemic ended to release the film (via CNN).
Jennifer Landon Recalls A Hilarious Encounter With Kevin Costner On Set Of Yellowstone
Jennifer Landon is no stranger to working with megastars. The daughter of acting legend Michael Landon, she started picking up acting roles in her late teens (per IMDb). By the time she became the drawling, straight-shooting Teeter on "Yellowstone," she'd already worked with luminaries such as Ellen Barkin and Hugh Laurie. She also had years of experience in the soap opera world, working for shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "As the World Turns" and "The Young & The Restless." Before joining "Yellowstone," Jennifer Landon earned three Emmy Awards for her role in "As the World Turns."
