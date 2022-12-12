Read full article on original website
QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints
The Saints (4-9) are nearing elimination from the division race while the Falcons (5-8) are turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to try to trigger a push for the division title during the last four games.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Sporting News
Lions vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 15
The playoff races in both the AFC and NFC have started to get really interesting, with nearly every game on the Week 15 docket holding some big-picture significance. In what should be one of the highlights of the early Sunday slate, the surging Lions (6-7) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets (7-6) in a battle of postseason hopefuls. We have all the odds, tips, trends, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for this interconference showdown.
