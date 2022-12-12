Agency Photographer of the Year 2022 – shortlist

Millions of images pass through our system over the course of a year, and towards the end of each one we begin the overwhelming process of trying to select some of our favourite photographers who, staff and freelancers alike, support our journalism visually from international and overseas press agencies.
These talented visual journalists have created outstanding reactive news work, features and stories of their own and made the breadth of our photographic coverage of world events possible.
Paula Bronstein is an American freelance photojournalist, often working for Getty Images, based in Bangkok and Ukraine. She has spent most of 2022 in Ukraine covering the conflict there, but also spent time in Afghanistan.
Early in the war on Ukraine in March, Maloletka was one of the few photographers who showed the world what was happening in the city of Mariupol, documenting the brutal siege by Russian troops for Associated Press.
Reuters photographer Leah Millis is based in Washington DC covering international stories and projects in addition to the domestic US political beat. Millis travelled to Ukraine this year, to South Korea and Japan with vice-president Kamala Harris and covered the political turmoil and protest in the US.
Emilio Morenatti is a Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist and chief photographer for Associated Press. He has covered the conflict in Ukraine extensively since the beginning of the war, the passing of the Queen in the UK, and returned to Spain to cover environmental issues such as the summer heatwave and a river drying out in Catalonia.
Reuters photographer Clodagh Kilcoyne is based in her native Ireland, but also travelled to Ukraine to cover the war there, and to Romania to cover the refugee story caused by the war. She also covered politics extensively over the course of the year in Ireland and the UK, and sport including the Women’s Euro.
Photojournalist Fida Hussein is based in Jaffarabad, in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, and is the regular AFP photographer in this area. His remarkable coverage of the disastrous flooding in Pakistan for AFP has stood out. Over 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by the flooding, brought on by record monsoon rains that have swamped a third of the country, causing at least 1,300 deaths.
Born in Bukavu, Arlette works for Reuters and is based in Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This year she has covered the civil conflict in DRC extensively as well as producing a powerful feature on monkeypox.
Dan is a staff photographer for Getty images based in London. A varied portfolio of work for the year covered the heatwave of the summer, and a tumultuous year for UK politics.
Silvia Izquierdo is Associated Press’s chief photographer for Brazil and has covered a tumultuous year there.
Brian is a photojournalist and documentary photographer based in Kenya covering east Africa. He has covered a number of stories for Associated Press, such as the drought in Kenya.
An Associated Press photographer based in Rome, Italy, Alessandra Tarantino is included not only for her coverage of both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and its more controversial mens event in Qatar later in the year but also for her work covering domestic news, including the election of right-wing and first ever female prime minister of the country Giorgia Meloni
Dinuka Liyanawatte works for Reuters based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. His images from the country’s dramatic economic crisis, which culminated in July in the storming of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, have stood out.
Eloisa Lopez is based in the Philippines and covered the flooding there, elections and also the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Roman is a Ukrainian photographer with the European Pressphoto Agency, currently working in Ukraine.
