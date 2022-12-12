Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation hosted a special event Monday for families in Kansas City. Smith-Schuster, in his first season with the Chiefs, gave back to his community with Christmas right around the corner. He surprised more than 50 families, paying off nearly $10,000 of their layaway balances at a Kansas City-area Burlington store.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 MINUTES AGO