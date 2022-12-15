ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December in Britain: A month of strikes

 6 hours ago
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.

Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:

DEC. 15

- Nurses

- Postal workers

DEC. 16

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 17

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 18

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 20

- Nurses

DEC. 21

- Ambulance workers

DEC. 22

- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 23

- Postal workers

- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 24

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Postal workers

- Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 25

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 26

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 27

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

DEC. 28

- Ambulance workers

- Border Force workers at major airports

- TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 29

- Border Force workers at major airports

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

- TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 30

- Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 31

- Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

