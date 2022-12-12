NJPW Strong Nemesis spoilers: Openweight title match

A new number one contender was also crowned Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Below are spoilers from Sunday's NJPW Strong: Nemesis taping held in Los Angeles.

Fred Rosser defended the NJPW Strong Openweight title against Peter Avalon on Sunday night at the Nemesis taping in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere on the show, a new number one contender was crowned for Strong's top Championship.

Here are results from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider: