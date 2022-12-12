ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Strong Nemesis spoilers: Openweight title match

By Ethan Renner
 3 days ago

A new number one contender was also crowned Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Below are spoilers from Sunday's NJPW Strong: Nemesis taping held in Los Angeles.

Fred Rosser defended the NJPW Strong Openweight title against Peter Avalon on Sunday night at the Nemesis taping in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere on the show, a new number one contender was crowned for Strong's top Championship.

Here are results from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

  • Blake Christian defeated Keita Murray
  • Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight
  • Jay White and Kingston shot an angle to set up a match on the January 18 show in San Jose
  • Mascara Dorada defeated Che Cabrera
  • West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
  • Mistico defeated Misterioso
  • KENTA defeated QT Marshall
  • NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) to retain the titles
  • Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito
  • Jay White & El Phantasmo defeated Alan Angels & Hikuleo
  • Number one contender's Strong Survivor match: KENTA won the match by pinning Wheeler Yuta
  • NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser defeated Peter Avalon to retain the title

Community Policy