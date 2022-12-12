ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Australia a 'close security partner' for region -Vanuatu minister

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia is a close security and humanitarian partner for Vanuatu and the Pacific island's new government has not held security discussions with China, Vanuatu's foreign minister said on Monday.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is visiting Vanuatu with a bipartisan delegation to open an Australia-funded wharf at a maritime police base, and hold talks on improving work and education opportunities in Australia for Vanuatu citizens. read more

China has been a significant lender for infrastructure projects in Vanuatu in recent years, building its parliament house and sporting stadiums.

Australia stepped up its diplomacy throughout the Pacific islands after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with Beijing in April.

Vanuatu Foreign Minister Jotham Napat told reporters in Port Vila on Monday that Australia was "a close security partner of Vanuatu and the region", where climate change was seen as the biggest security threat.

"We also took the opportunity to acknowledge Australia's role as Vanuatu's primary humanitarian partner due to its close proximity and through its commitment to support Vanuatu, its disaster resilience, response and recovery capabilities," he said.

He pointed to the wharf and police barracks built with Australian funding as examples of security cooperation between the two nations.

Vanuatu has "not established any security agreement, we have not even discussed any matter in relation to security" with China, he told reporters in response to questions.

A cyberattack days after November's national election crippled many government computer systems.

Napat said the identity of the attacker was unknown, and around 75% of operations have been recovered after Australia provided technical assistance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Reuters

China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
Reuters

Latvia's Russia-wary PM Karins gets final nod for government

RIGA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.
Reuters

Slovakia's minority government loses no-confidence vote

PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia's minority government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday despite last-ditch efforts to gain support, raising political instability in the country as it seeks ways to battle soaring energy prices.
Reuters

Reuters

665K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy