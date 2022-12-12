ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

cn2.com

Clover School District Breaks Ground On Bethany Elementary Expansion Project

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Class is getting a little more roomy for students at Bethany Elementary School. Clover School District is expanding the school into the vacant lot next door, located on Maynard Grayson Road, officially broke ground for the project earlier today. The decision behind this project...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.
CONCORD, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

New Year’s Eve at Papa Doc’s Shore Club

Papa Doc’s Shore Club, at 3990 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. It’ll take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Check our short guide to things to do in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There are many options out there, and we’re happy that we’ve been able to help you discover a few hidden gems. If you’re in the area or plan to venture here sometime soon, hopefully, this guide will inspire your travels and encourage you to check these places out for yourself.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
105.3 RNB

New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL News

Matthew Jenkins steps down as Hough head football coach

Cornelius, N.C. — Matthew Jenkins has stepped down as the head football coach at Hough, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins led the Hough program since 2017. Over the last six seasons, Hough has won 63 games and lost only 17. The Huskies made it to at least the second round in every one of those seasons. Hough went to at least the fourth round in three of the last six years. Jenkins also spent time as the head coach at Hopewell and the offensive coordinator at Concord.
CORNELIUS, NC

