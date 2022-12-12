Read full article on original website
Winthrop President Honors Employee at Retirement after 52 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Can you imagine working at the same place all your life? One Rock Hill native is celebrating this after working at Winthrop University for more than 50 years. That proclamation made at the retirement reception for Dorothy Barber who has been working at...
cn2.com
Clover School District Breaks Ground On Bethany Elementary Expansion Project
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Class is getting a little more roomy for students at Bethany Elementary School. Clover School District is expanding the school into the vacant lot next door, located on Maynard Grayson Road, officially broke ground for the project earlier today. The decision behind this project...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
WBTV
Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.
Clear Springs Development gives update on next phase of Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — Clear Springs Development Co. is moving ahead and making progress on certain portions of the second phase of Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill. However, other elements of phase two are on hold for now. Kerri Robusto, senior vice president for Clear Springs, told the...
charlotteonthecheap.com
New Year’s Eve at Papa Doc’s Shore Club
Papa Doc’s Shore Club, at 3990 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. It’ll take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
NC leaders consider new school year calendar to better meet needs of students, teachers
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Check our short guide to things to do in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There are many options out there, and we’re happy that we’ve been able to help you discover a few hidden gems. If you’re in the area or plan to venture here sometime soon, hopefully, this guide will inspire your travels and encourage you to check these places out for yourself.
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
Neighbors concerned by developers’ plans for new community near Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A new development proposed for a popular area in Matthews is receiving pushback from the neighbors who already live in the area. The master-planned community would sit on 82 acres at Stallings Road and Idlewild Road not far from the Interstate 485 interchange. The land is...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
WIS-TV
North Central High School dedication scheduled for 2023, rebuilt after tornado
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The dedication and open house for a newly built high school is set for early 2023. The North Central High School will open to an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. A dedication ceremony and open house are scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
Matthew Jenkins steps down as Hough head football coach
Cornelius, N.C. — Matthew Jenkins has stepped down as the head football coach at Hough, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins led the Hough program since 2017. Over the last six seasons, Hough has won 63 games and lost only 17. The Huskies made it to at least the second round in every one of those seasons. Hough went to at least the fourth round in three of the last six years. Jenkins also spent time as the head coach at Hopewell and the offensive coordinator at Concord.
