10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Over $70M in awards approved for affordable housing developments in the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Awards worth over $70 million have been approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission for six affordable housing developments in St. Louis City. “The City of St. Louis has been blessed with an abundance of shovel-ready affordable housing proposals this year, and we are pleased to see developers responding to the extraordinary need,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “More than 30,000 St. Louis households are cost-burdened by housing, and the City is working to ease that burden.”
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
timesnewspapers.com
Possible Changes For Pair Of Old Webster Businesses
The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
$12M plan would convert historic Laclede's Landing building to apartments
ST. LOUIS — A developer’s $12 million plan to renovate two mostly vacant historic buildings on Laclede’s Landing into 33 apartments could receive tax incentives. Developer Advantes Group plans 33 new downtown apartments in the Old Judge Building at 704-710 N. Second St., along with 14,750 square feet of retail, according to city filings.
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work
More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
Downtown residents say city leaders are dropping the ball to hold problem properties accountable, causing unsafe living conditions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday afternoon, Ely Walker’s second nuisance violation hearing was canceled. It was supposed to be a public hearing Thursday morning, where residents planned to talk with city leaders and the loft’s board members about their concerns. Instead, it all happened behind closed doors...
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
Guaranteed Basic Income Bill Wins Approval From St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Over 400 St. Louis Public Schools families in need could receive $500 a month for 18 months
Florissant business reopens its doors months after historic flooding
There are also other businesses back open in the Florissant Meadows Shopping Center. A local photography studio is one of many.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Robert Tracy named next St. Louis Police Chief
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has named Robert Tracy as its next police chief. He joins the department out of Wilmington, Delaware.
Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits
Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
