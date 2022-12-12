ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic

The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
Yardbarker

Former rival takes hilarious shot at LeBron James

One former rival is among those who wants to inspect LeBron James’ 2020 championship ring for a Mickey Mouse logo. The NBA announced on Tuesday that the league’s major individual awards now have new names and trophies. Michael Jordan (Most Valuable Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year) and Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year) are among the icons whose names and likenesses will now adorn those awards.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday afternoon, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. The Braves dealt catchers William Contreras and Manny Pina, along with prospects in a three-team deal involving the Milwaukee Brewers, to acquire Murphy. Murphy should be the club's regular catcher, although Travis...
Yardbarker

Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn

Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
