First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Great News For Drivers! Bridges Near Bistineau Dam Have Re-Opened
Back in September 2022, when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced they were beginning work to replace two separate bridges on LA 154 just east of the Lake Bistineau Dam, most people who frequent this area were bracing themselves for months and months of detours as the job was expected to last into 2023.
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
Was It Really Snowing in Shreveport on Tuesday? Kind Of
Many People in Shreveport Were Pulling Into Shriner's Hospital Parking Lot to Take Pictures on Tuesday. Why was this hospital such a popular spot on a Tuesday morning? Well, Santa and a snow day of course. Browns Inflatables Has a Snow Machine and They Made a Snow Day Happen for...
KTBS
Drivers contesting school zone speed camera tickets prompt change to system
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The company that's sent tens of thousands of speeding tickets to drivers in school zones here this fall is making a tweak to the system. That's after evidence shows innocent drivers have been ticketed. That's what came out of a hearing Wednesday morning, where 16 people contested...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area
New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
KSLA
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to the hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital. It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. That’s where officers found one person with...
Need Comfort Food? Here’re the Top 10 Spots in Shreveport
There has been a lot of stories about stores and restaurants we wish we had in Shreveport-Bossier. And I don't disagree with the discussion. (I've been lamenting the loss of Schlotzsky's locally for years.) And as much as I think Sam's Club is fine, it would be nice to have Costco here.
menastar.com
2 reported missing, 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, two people are...
First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino
It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
This Is The Coldest City In Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Louisiana.
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woolworth Building in Shreveport is one of state's most endangered sites. Here's why
The building of a once famed "nickel-and-dime" department store in Caddo Parish, sitting all but completely abandoned, is in jeopardy of being lost in history. The Woolworth Building, located at 518 Texas Street, Shreveport, was added to the state's most endangered sites list in 2022. Shreveport attorney J.B. Slattery hired...
inforney.com
Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
KSLA
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
ktalnews.com
Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport on Monday. The crash happened close to Greenwood Spring Ridge Road on Louisiana Highway 169 at around 7 a.m. When it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, a Chevrolet Tahoe was moving west.
