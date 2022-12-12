ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

WHNT News 19

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area

New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to the hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital. It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. That’s where officers found one person with...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino

It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
inforney.com

Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good

Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Shreveport man found dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A missing Shreveport man was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main post office in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. A passerby found the body of 48-year-old Leo Johnson, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, just after 11...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

