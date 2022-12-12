Robbie Beran, Northwestern too strong for Prairie View AM

Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Boo Buie added 12 points as Northwestern rallied for a 61-51 victory over visiting Prairie View A&M on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.

Beran made 6 of 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Buie shot 4 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, in addition to posting seven assists and five rebounds.

Chase Audige added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats (7-2), who overcame an abysmal offensive performance to win their second straight game.

The Wildcats, who trailed by five with 10:25 remaining, shot 18 of 61 (29.5 percent) from the field, including 8 of 29 (27.6 percent) from 3-point range. They also were outrebounded 47-45.

Jeremiah Gambrell recorded 16 points and four rebounds for Prairie View A&M (4-5), which dropped its third straight game. Hegel Augustin was the only other Panther who scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Panthers were also dreadful offensively. Prairie View A&M shot 18 of 62 (29.0 percent) from the field, including 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Panthers also committed 16 turnovers that Northwestern converted into 11 points. Prairie View A&M scored eight points off the Wildcats’ nine miscues.

After the Panthers took a 47-42 on Kortrijk Miles’ 3-pointer with 10:25 remaining, the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run. Audige capped the surge with two free throws to give Northwestern a 51-47 lead that it would not relinquish with 6:17 to go.

The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 19-4 over the final 10:03.

After Northwestern went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 24 following Buie’s 3-pointer with 2:47 left in the first half, the Panthers closed on a 5-0 run to take a 29-24 lead at intermission.

Augustin scored seven points in the first 20 minutes for Prairie View A&M, which struggled offensively, going 10 of 31 (32.3 percent) from the field, including 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

Northwestern was even more inept offensively.

Beran’s 13 points carried the Wildcats, who shot better from beyond the arc (4 of 18, 22.2 percent) than they did from inside of it (6 of 32, 18.8 percent).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: