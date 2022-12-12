ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community

Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday [Dec. 8, 2022] voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change...
TROY, IL
mycouriertribune.com

St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents

(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union pursuing new east-side roundabout

Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
UNION, MO
stljewishlight.org

Jewish Federation of St. Louis announces new board for 2023

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis approved its 2023 Board of Directors. In May 2022, the Federation had named Bob Newmark as the incoming Board Chair. Greg Yawitz preceded Bob Newmark as Chair and served for three and a half years as a dedicated leader for the Federation. “Greg has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy