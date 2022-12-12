Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
Illinois Business Journal
Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community
Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday [Dec. 8, 2022] voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change...
mycouriertribune.com
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
St. Mary's to announce plans to stay open as independent Catholic school
Earlier this year, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that St. Mary’s would be one of the schools closing under the church’s “All Things New” initiative. However, St. Mary’s plans to announce Thursday its plans for the future — and its new name.
KMOV
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
$12M plan would convert historic Laclede's Landing building to apartments
ST. LOUIS — A developer’s $12 million plan to renovate two mostly vacant historic buildings on Laclede’s Landing into 33 apartments could receive tax incentives. Developer Advantes Group plans 33 new downtown apartments in the Old Judge Building at 704-710 N. Second St., along with 14,750 square feet of retail, according to city filings.
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center.
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
stljewishlight.org
Jewish Federation of St. Louis announces new board for 2023
The Jewish Federation of St. Louis approved its 2023 Board of Directors. In May 2022, the Federation had named Bob Newmark as the incoming Board Chair. Greg Yawitz preceded Bob Newmark as Chair and served for three and a half years as a dedicated leader for the Federation. “Greg has...
FOX2now.com
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
Robert Tracy named next St. Louis Police Chief
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has named Robert Tracy as its next police chief. He joins the department out of Wilmington, Delaware.
New indoor slide park opens in Chesterfield
Many families packed the new indoor slide park in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
KSDK
Critically acclaimed Tower Grove restaurant goes dark
Sno opened back in August by chefs Tony Nguyen and his wife Jessica. Right now, it's unclear if the restaurant is closing permanently or temporarily.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
Puttshack, tech-infused mini golf site, opens next week in St. Louis
Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf venue, opens next week at City Foundry STL. The grand opening is set for Monday, Dec. 19.
KSDK
'We were just all very touched': Former student donates money for school lunches
A woman dropped off a holiday card at Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O'Fallon, Illinois. It had $200 in it and an unsigned note to use the money for lunch debt.
Despite inflation, some St. Louis tree lots are running out due to high demand
Some Christmas tree lots are running out of trees because of a nationwide shortage, high demand, and how late it is in the season.
