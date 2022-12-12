Read full article on original website
BBC
Westminster council fighting public urination with 'splash back' paint
Revellers thinking of urinating in public could be given a nasty surprise after Soho's streets were painted with a special "splash back" substance. Westminster City Council has launched a campaign following complaints from residents. The council has spent £950,000 a year cleaning up after a spike in incidents since lockdown...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Widespread failings at mould death housing group
A government regulator has found "widespread failings" at the housing association that rented out a mouldy flat to the family of Awaab Ishak. The two-year-old died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner ruled. The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH)...
BBC
Youth homelessness: 'Shelters are full every night'
"We're trapped in a world where there's no growth," says Kaitlyn, who is 19. "It's not easy to get a job, save money, go back to school." After being kicked out by her parents, she was left homeless and turned to charities to help rebuild her life. Homelessness charities say...
BBC
Bradford: Inflation pressures to cost city £58m - council leader
Inflationary pressures will cost Bradford an extra £58m next year, according to the council's leader. Labour's Susan Hinchcliffe said the authority had no choice but to raise council tax and cut some services. It would also have to use almost £30m of its cash reserves to deliver a balanced...
BBC
Torbay net zero debate stopped twice over interruptions
A council meeting was adjourned twice after interruptions from the public during a debate about the authority achieving net zero carbon emissions. Two targets were under discussion on Tuesday evening by Torbay Council for achieving net zero by 2030 or 2050. But when visitors wanted to speak, they were told...
BBC
Plymouth marine technology funding awarded
Plymouth has been granted more than £842,000 to lead on the testing of new marine technologies. The money will be used to research and develop frameworks for testing things such as new unmanned vessels, in open water. Plymouth City Council said it would hopefully lead to "a UK regulatory...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Leicester hospital trust in court row with council over funding
An NHS trust has taken a local council to court over the way it allocated funding from a development. University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has taken Harborough District Council to a judicial review at the High Court in London in connection with a site called Lutterworth East. The row...
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Two thousand of...
