Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was adamant that he sees the end to the investigation of the University of Idaho student murders coming — insisting that investigators will “eventually” find the killer even though a month has passed without authorities determining any suspect or motives. Lanier said in a Facebook video that police “get a good amount of viable tips” every day. “Those tips help us do everything from clear people, who maybe there was some speculation about, to further some of the theories that we’re working on,” he said. “So the next is just to continue on what we’re doing, eliminate...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO