Related
toofab.com
76-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Husband's 1987 Murder After Cops Rule Out Goose Bite Story
The arrest comes after a pair of pajamas and some of the victim's hair were resubmitted for DNA analysis 35 years later. 76-year-old Judith Ann Jarvis is behind bars in Pennsylvania after authorities charged her in the 35-year-old death of her husband, Carl Jarvis. Carl's body was reportedly discovered naked,...
BBC
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says
A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
Florida cop treated for overdose after exposure to fentanyl during traffic stop
A Florida police officer was given three doses of Narcan after she was exposed to fentanyl and reportedly overdosed during a traffic stop Tuesday. Shocking video shows the moment Tavares Officer Courtney Bannick was administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug as she lay motionless on the side of a road just after midnight. Bannick found narcotics — which police believe contained the deadly drug — in a rolled-up dollar bill inside the vehicle she and the other officers pulled over, according to local reports. Shortly after, she began struggling to breathe. Another officer at the scene heard her choking and breathless over her...
Pregnant woman’s body found with Maryland murder suspect Torrey Moore
Police in Maryland found the decomposing body of a woman who was eight months pregnant in the closet of a man being investigated in the death of a gas station convenience store worker. Montgomery County police made the horrific discovery on Friday in the home of Torrey Moore, 31, who they believe fatally shot 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu at the Dash-In convenience store at a Shell station earlier that day. Authorities said Moore began arguing with the clerk as he paid for several items, then opened fire after the fight became physical, according to CBS Baltimore. Investigators later saw Moore in a...
Uber passenger fatally stabs driver, tells cops he ‘decided to kill someone’
A New Orleans Police Department worker moonlighting as an Uber driver was stabbed to death by a passenger who allegedly told cops he woke up wanting to “kill someone.” Yolanda Dillion, 54, a fiscal analyst with the department, was knifed multiple times Thursday in her car in the parking lot of a Jefferson Parish Travelodge hotel, and later died of her injuries at a hospital, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said. Detectives worked with Uber to determine the identity of her passenger — who had been picked up in New Orleans — and found him staying at the hotel, Jefferson...
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
Police chief adamant he sees Idaho murders investigation coming to end
Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was adamant that he sees the end to the investigation of the University of Idaho student murders coming — insisting that investigators will “eventually” find the killer even though a month has passed without authorities determining any suspect or motives. Lanier said in a Facebook video that police “get a good amount of viable tips” every day. “Those tips help us do everything from clear people, who maybe there was some speculation about, to further some of the theories that we’re working on,” he said. “So the next is just to continue on what we’re doing, eliminate...
Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry
Police investigating the death of a child have begun searching a garden after receiving information about the possible burial of human remains.West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was not connected to the current occupants of the address.The force said in a statement: “Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched.“Two people, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Man Was On Phone With His Sister When His Girlfriend Shot Him To Death
Family meant everything to Michael Agerter. He was a proud new father and close with his siblings — then, he was on the phone with one of them when he was murdered by the mother of his child. Michael Agerter was born in 1985 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the oldest...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Company makes custom casket for Athena Strand, girl allegedly killed by FedEx driver
The company that made custom caskets for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, has once again made a custom casket for another young murder victim. SoulShine Industries donated a customized resting place for Athena Strand that was used during the 7-year-old’s funeral, WFAA reported. The casket was...
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
BBC
Woman arrested after man's body found in alley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire alley. Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 06:00 GMT on Saturday after receiving reports a body had been found. The man, who has not...
Emergency workers search through night as dozen missing in Jersey flat explosion
Emergency services are continuing to work through the night after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey left three people dead and a dozen more missing.The Jersey government tweeted a video of firefighters and specialist rescue teams, including a dog, on the scene in St Helier on Saturday night.The footage captured some of the devastation and debris behind the cordon – including piles of rubble, crushed cars and a blown out window in the neighbouring building..@JsyFire are on site coordinating a methodical and meticulous multi agency search effort. This involves a number of stages, including vacating the site...
Horror as man is found with gunshot wounds in the middle of a suburban street - before he died in hospital
An inner-city suburban neighbourhood has been cordoned off following the grim discovery of a man clinging to life before he later died in hospital. Emergency services were called to Edwardstown, in inner-city Adelaide, shortly before 9.30pm Sunday night after a man was found lying in the middle of the street reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.
