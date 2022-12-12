TV tonight: a raunchy and rampant finale for The White Lotus

The White Lotus

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Will cocaine-addled Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) raunchy dalliance with an Adonis come at a price? Does Cameron (Theo James) want his green-eyed tech bro Ethan (Will Sharpe) to finally snap? Can father (Michael Imperioli) and son (Adam DiMarco) really have romps with the same woman (Simona Tabasco) without any repercussions? And will hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) run wild with lust after spending the night with a woman for the first time? Whoever the victims are in the season finale, the motivation will surely be driven by one thing – sex – and last week’s penultimate episode set pretty much everyone up as a potential perpetrator. Hollie Richardson

Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip

9.30pm, BBC Two

“I don’t know how she braved the cold, I’m freezing my knockers off!” It’s been an unexpected blast watching Emily Atack, Mel B and Ruby Wax go on this wild adventure in the footsteps of Victorian explorer Isabella Bird . The final stretch takes them to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but first they need to run with wolves and hunt for Bigfoot. HR

University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

A second match between two of round one’s highest-scoring losers – this time Bristol v Oriel, Oxford – means we’re nearly ready for round two, although UC’s byzantine knockout structure means the end of the Paxman era is some way off. Next week, it’s the celebrity alumni Christmas tournament. Jack Seale

The Savoy at Christmas

9pm, ITV

For the hospitality industry, Christmas 2021 was do or die – after the cancelled festivities of 2020, pubs, hotels and restaurants badly needed a shot in the arm. This documentary captures the high-end version of this pressure-cooker atmosphere as the swanky London hotel prepares a Christmas Day tasting menu and summons a 13-year-old opera singer. Phil Harrison

The Disappearance of April Jones

9pm, Channel 4

A decade after five-year-old April Jones went missing outside her home in the Welsh town of Machynlleth, her family have worked closely with the local police to create this three-part documentary about April’s life and the events that led to the largest police search in British history. HR

Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth

10pm, Channel 4

Investigative reporter Ellie Flynn goes undercover in this furious eye-opener of a documentary about what it’s like to be a woman today. Is it possible for an 18-year-old to safely walk the streets or scroll through a dating app without receiving dick pics? Sadly not, so it’s satisfying to see some of the perpetrators of this depressing behaviour confronted. Hannah Verdier

Live sport

Snooker: English Open, 12.45pm, Eurosport 1 Day one at Brentwood Centre.