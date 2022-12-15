ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK strike days calendar – the public service stoppages planned for December

By Joe Middleton, Anna Leach and Garry Blight
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjPKf_0jfNVLbE00
A staff member crosses the closed Euston Station in London during an earlier walkout in October by 9,000 Aslef train drivers Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

The wave of strikes sweeping the country reaches a peak this week, threatening to bring Britain to a standstill as workers across the transport network, NHS, Royal Mail and civil service take industrial action in ongoing rows over pay and conditions.

Further unrest could beset the government in the new year as strike ballots for firefighters and teachers close in January, while junior doctors are scheduled to vote next month, and London Underground have approved a mandate for another six months of industrial action.

With wide-ranging protests in the public and private sectors, Rishi Sunak earlier this month vowed to bring in “new tough laws” to limit strike action .

No details have been released by No 10 on the plans, but Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, warned they will not be “intimidated by anti-trade union attacks” and were “ready industrially and financially” to challenge any new measures.

Here are the main public service strikes planned for this December:

default

Monday 12 December

A strike by Unison members working for the NHS will take place in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday 13 December

• Members of the RMT working for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are scheduled to stage the first of days of strikes.

National Rail has warned there will be a “very limited service” on strike days and there will be “no trains at all on some routes”.

TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast stage a 48-hour stoppage.

• Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will take action spread over the month that will affect numerous government agencies and departments.

The first day includes staff at the government’s Rural Payments Agency (RPA), who disburse funds for the agricultural sector.

Staff at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will strike starting on this date in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Related: It is soaring energy costs fuelling UK inflation – not humble pay rises

Wednesday 14 December

• Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) continue strike action in an increasingly bitter dispute with Royal Mail over pay and conditions.

More than 115,000 postal staff are expected to take part in industrial action that will continue in the run-up to Christmas and is expected to disrupt the delivery of letters and packages.

• Other strikes include RMT members working for Network Rail and the 14 train operating companies, TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast, staff at the RPA and staff at the DVSA in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thursday 15 December

• Up to 100,000 nurses with the royal College of Nursing (RCN) are expected to take part in the first of a series of strikes across 53 NHS organisations in England. Nurses will also take industrial action in Wales and Northern Ireland.

• Members of the CWU will strike for a second consecutive day and staff at the RPA and DVSA in Scotland and Northern Ireland continue industrial action.

Friday 16 December

• PCS members working for National Highways will take part in the first of 12 days of strike action over the festive period.

The strike is taking place on a regional basis, with the first action covering the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and the north-east.

• Strikes are also expected by RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies; TSSA members with Avanti West Coast; Abellio bus workers in the south and west of London; staff at the RPA and DVSA staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Related: The Observer view on why public sector workers have no choice but to strike | Observer editorial

Saturday 17 December

• Further strike action by RMT members working for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies; TSSA members who work for Avanti West Coast, c2c, and East Midlands Railway; Abellio bus workers in the south and west of London; members of the and PCS working for National Highways.

Sunday 18 December

• The DVSA strike continues for staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Monday 19 December

• Members of Unite who work at the Highlands and Islands airports in Scotland are striking. The 11 airports affected are Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick.

• DVSA driving examiners to strike in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and north Wales and RPA staff resume their walkout.

Tuesday 20 December

• Strike action by nurses from the RCN in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and in north Wales. RPA staff continue their strike.

Wednesday 21 December

• Ambulance workers and other NHS staff will stage a strike coordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite in England and Wales.

• The DVSA strike continues in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber and north Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Related: Britain is braced for a winter of strikes – yet a public backlash just hasn’t happened | Gaby Hinsliff

Thursday 22 December

• Cleaners with the RMT union will begin the first of a number of strike days at rail firms including Avanti, although services are unlikely to halt.

• Members of Unite who work at the Highlands and Islands airports in Scotland strike again, as will Eurostar security staff and National Highways workers in London and the south-east.

Friday 23 December

• RMT members who are working as security staff at Eurostar, cleaners for a number of rail companies, postal workers with the CWU, and the DVSA staff in the north-west, Yorkshire and Humber, and north Wales are all due to take action.

• PCS members at Border Force start a wave of strikes at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports.

Saturday 24 December

• CWU members are due to strike.

• Members of RMT working for Network Rail will strike, although this will mostly affect engineering works.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Sunday 25 December

• The RMT strike will continue, however no services run on Christmas day.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Related: National Highways strike: how England’s motorists face a tougher trip this Christmas

Monday 26 December

• The RMT rail strike will continue.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Tuesday 27 December

• The RMT strike continues until 6am.

Wednesday 28 December

• Ambulance workers and other NHS staff will stage another strike coordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite, in England and Wales.

• The DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in the West Midlands, the eastern region and the east Midlands.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

Thursday 29 December

• The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, Eastern region and east Midlands.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports.

• Ground handlers employed by private contractor Menzies at Heathrow airport, who are members of Unite, are due to start a 72-hour strike. A previous 72-hour strike due to start on 16 December was cancelled after Menzies made an improved pay offer. Unite will ballot members on the pay offer, and if rejected, they will strike on 29 December.

Friday December 30

• Strikes by National Highways employees will kick off in the West Midlands and the south-west.

• The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the eastern region and east Midlands.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports as do Unite ground handlers at Heathrow.

Saturday 31 December

• RMT members working as cleaners for a number of rail companies are due to take action.

• Action by National Highways employees will begin in the West Midlands and South-west.

• PCS members at Border Force continue strike action at airports. Unite ground handlers at Heathrow are due to strike if members reject pay offer.

• This explainer, first published on 12 December 2022, is being updated to reflect the latest information. Please click on the timestamp to see when it was last modified. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Independent

Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike

For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
The Independent

Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts

The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
The Independent

When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?

Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
The Guardian

Hot drinks and public sympathy for nurses on the picket lines

In many professions, working a 14-hour day with no break would be unthinkable, but for many nurses on freezing picket lines across the country on Thursday it is increasingly becoming the norm. “It’s tough at the moment,” said Ella Savage, a children’s specialist nurse at Leeds General Infirmary, where about...
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy