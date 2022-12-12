ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Alan Titchmarsh’s honest playlist: ‘Feeling road rage? Put on Nancy Sinatra in the car’

By As told to Rich Pelley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTloI_0jfNVGBb00
Beat around the bush … Alan Titchmarsh’s favourite tunes.

The first single I bought

China Tea by Russ Conway, for four and six – 23p – from Allen & Walker in Ilkley. I used to buy classical music records while everyone else was buying pop, and had to bring them home in a brown paper bag so people couldn’t see it was Beethoven’s Violin Concerto or Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. I was also the first person in our street to buy She Loves You by the Beatles.

My karaoke go-to I do love Happy Heart by Andy Williams. It goes up quite high, but I’m a tenor so it’s not too bad. I’ve still got my LP in the attic.

The best song to play at a party

It’s got to be Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade. We play it every Christmas when we’ve got people round and everybody roars into action. It’s a great antidote to carols. It’s fab, I love it.

The song I streamed the last

You Only Live Twice by Nancy Sinatra, in my car. It’s such glorious orchestration. If you’re feeling any road rage, just put this on when you’re driving – it’s very calming.

The song I can no longer listen to

When the grandchildren were young – and I don’t thank you for making me think of this because it’ll be an earworm for the rest of the day – it was the theme tune for the TV series they liked, In the Night Garden. Please don’t play it. I’ll be humming it all day.

The song I wish I’d written

Au Fond du Temple Saint, the baritone and tenor duet from The Pearl Fishers by Bizet. My dad used to love it, and I love it, too. It’s such a heart-rending piece.

The song that changed my life

A long time ago, my first proper girlfriend, Rosemary, and I had A Groovy Kind of Love by the Mindbenders as our song. She was very pretty, with red hair, and I was totally besotted for a good six months when I was 15. Years later, I was doing an autobiography signing in Yorkshire, looked up, and someone said: “Hello”. I hadn’t seen her for 40 years. It was a magical moment. I heard a couple years ago that she died, which was terrible because she was younger than me. I hear the song now with such affection, because it reminds me what falling in love is like.

The song that gets me up in the morning

I put Classic FM on every morning while I shave, and Pavarotti singing Puccini’s Nessun Dorma pops up quite often which is quite appropriate: “None shall sleep.”

The song I would like played at my funeral

Eric Idle’s Always Look on the Bright Side of Life. That’s me, really.

The Gardener’s Almanac by Alan Titchmarsh, published by Hodder & Stoughton, is published by Hodder & Stoughton.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy