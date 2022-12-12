Read full article on original website
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Dodgers Insider Feels Team is Seeking Gavin Lux 'Insurance' at Shortstop
Dodgers insider Pedro Moura thinks Los Angeles will head into 2023 with Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman, not shortstop.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be reuniting with catcher Christian Vázquez despite both the player and the fans clamoring for it.
Cubs’ disgraceful Carlos Correa decision that should have fans up in arms
The Chicago Cubs may not have put in an offer for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a decades-long deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. MLB rumors had it the team signed him after narrowly missing out on New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge. “Bust started to look a lot more […] The post Cubs’ disgraceful Carlos Correa decision that should have fans up in arms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
Popculture
Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend
A former MLB pitcher came out as gay and announced he is engaged. T.J. House, who pitched in the majors from 2014-2017 is getting married to his partner, Ryan Neitzel, according to his Facebook page. House said playing professional baseball was a dream for him, but something was missing in his life.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels
Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
Angels News: Top Halos Shortstop Target Signs Massive Deal, What's Next for LA
The Angels will have to look elsewhere for a shortstop this offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news
It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reunion With Star Reliever Would Be Perfect For Revamped Red Sox Bullpen
The Red Sox very well could have the best bullpen in baseball in 2023 with this reunion
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
