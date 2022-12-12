Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Richard Sherman on TV for Seahawks-49ers Thursday? Oh, yes, he has a few things to say
Sherman is still not cool with how the Seahawks cut him and Bobby Wagner. He describes relationships Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson.
Big Game Bound: 5 teams have chance to clinch playoff spots
INDIANAPOLIS – Just one playoff berth has been secured with only four weeks left in the NFL’s regular season. The Eagles clinched a spot last week with a dominating victory over the Giants. This week, the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers can all join Philadelphia in the postseason with wins. Week 15 kicks off […]
thecomeback.com
Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
If the Patriots beat the Raiders, Bill Belichick will be one win away from major milestone
Can Bill Belichick get a win in every NFL stadium? A win on Sunday would put him very close. The Patriots are on the West Coast preparing for their first time playing in Allegiant Stadium, which was built in 2020 when the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. It...
KOMO News
Turning the Page: Seahawks have all their attention on 49ers
There was a lot to break down in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but ultimately what went wrong was clearly visible. And while those issues (run defense, ability to generate a run game) are correctable, it's something Pete Carroll is putting the utmost pressure on correcting right away. “For...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Yardbarker
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
The Ringer
Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Kevin is joined by Thursday Night Football cohost and former NFL star Richard Sherman to discuss the 49ers’ ceiling this season, what makes Kyle Shanahan a great coach, his favorite DBs in the NFL, the success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks this season, and the struggles of Russell Wilson.
USC offense comes to life in victory over Long Beach State
The USC Trojans have just a few days before a massive showdown against Auburn, and Andy Enfield’s team wants to take advantage of an opportunity to get a signature victory. Wednesday night was their final tune-up before facing Bruce Pearl’s squad, and the Trojans showed up with a 88-78 victory against Long Beach State at the Galen Center.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Lincoln Kienholz, nation's No. 13 quarterback, flips from Washington Huskies to Ohio State Buckeyes
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. And it left Ohio State without a signal-caller. Almost immediately Ryan Day and ...
Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii
Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
