Seattle, WA

CBS4 Indy

Big Game Bound: 5 teams have chance to clinch playoff spots

INDIANAPOLIS – Just one playoff berth has been secured with only four weeks left in the NFL’s regular season. The Eagles clinched a spot last week with a dominating victory over the Giants. This week, the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers can all join Philadelphia in the postseason with wins. Week 15 kicks off […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
DENVER, CO
KOMO News

Turning the Page: Seahawks have all their attention on 49ers

There was a lot to break down in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but ultimately what went wrong was clearly visible. And while those issues (run defense, ability to generate a run game) are correctable, it's something Pete Carroll is putting the utmost pressure on correcting right away. “For...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

Kuao Peihopa, the former University of Washington defensive tackle in the transfer portal, has returned home to play for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, he revealed on social media. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 304-pounder posted a video that showed an island sunrise, waves crashing on the shoreline, him...
SEATTLE, WA

