Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Meta boosts QC Unified robotics program
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has donated $55,000 to Queen Creek Unified to boost the robotics programs the district’s two junior high schools. “This will help grow our programs and bring new students into the realm of technology and engineering,” said junior high robotics teacher Michael Larson. “Thank you, Meta, for investing in the education of the Queen Creek community!”
East Valley Tribune
$110M at stake for Gilbert schools in special session fight
Lame duck Gov. Doug Ducey said last week that he won’t call a special legislative session to deal with problems with school funding before his term ends this month until he gets a promise that lawmakers will deal with some issues on his own agenda. And that could scuttle...
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
Record number of parents take PTO to care for sick kids as 'tripledemic' surges
PHOENIX — More than 100,000 Americans took off work last month to care for children, the most ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Heather Hurwitz, a Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent, was one of them. “My family came down with influenza A,” Hurwitz said. It's...
AZFamily
Maricopa County completes hand count audit of ballots as part of recount process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department has completed the hand count audit of ballots as part of the automatic recount involving three close races. The state’s automatic recount process happens when the margin between two candidates is within .5%. Three races were recounted in Maricopa County, including the contests for state Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction and state representative in Legislative District 13.
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board candidate’s campaign report missing
Robb Vaules, who unsuccessfully ran for one of the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board last month has yet to file an October pre-election campaign finance report, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Elections Department. The report was due Oct. 29. Vaules says that...
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa thespians in powerful ‘Les Misérables’ production
It’s been seen by more than 70 million people, performed in more than 40 countries and in 22 languages, and its music is some of the most celebrated in theatrical history. And soon, Places! Productions will bring the epic musical to Mesa with its staging of “Les Misérables School Edition.”
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Torchy’s brings 'Damn Good Tacos' to Queen Creek with opening of 3rd Arizona location Dec. 14
It's Taco Tuesday, the perfect time to announce the opening of Torchy’s Tacos in Queen Creek. Based in Austin, this craft-casual brand is known for its "Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso." Those attending yesterday's friends and family soft opening in town seem to agree with that...
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese
PHOENIX — John Dolan literally wrote the book on dealing with suicide. The book is called "When a Loved one Dies of Suicide," and it sits on a table in the newly-opened Mental Health Ministry at the Phoenix Catholic Diocese. Dolan wrote the book...because he's lived it. Three times.
East Valley Tribune
Saguaro coach Jason Mohns stepping down to join ASU staff
Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to seven state championship victories as head coach in 11 years, stepped down as head coach of the football program Monday morning. Mohns spoke to his team shortly before 8 a.m. and announced his departure. He also shared a lengthy post to social media addressing fans, players, his assistants on staff and Saguaro administration.
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
Kari Lake's legal challenge to Katie Hobbs' victory could drag on beyond Hobbs' swearing-in as governor
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will be sworn in as Arizona's next governor in 20 days. Kari Lake's court fight to overturn Hobbs' victory could continue at least that long -- and perhaps beyond the Jan. 2 oath of office ceremony. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday penciled...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake alleges ‘intentional misconduct’ in lawsuit that seeks to overturn election loss to Hobbs
[RELATED SATIRE] Kari Lake Claims Victory in Georgia Runoff || Photograph by Justin Sullivan / Getty. Former candidate for governor Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit asking the courts to set aside her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and declare her the winner instead. If a judge won’t...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
Comments / 0