ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 49

AP_001049.08f4b09cc20b4dadb3bf79229641ed49.2202
3d ago

When you refuse to insure things, or underinsure them, you don’t get the right to then blame others because you relied on those uninsured as income/assets. Sorry for your loss but this one is on you.

Reply
48
AZ mom
3d ago

So he didn’t insure his home properly or pay for fire service but it’s the Fire Department’s fault?!? This homeowner is 💯 responsible for this!

Reply
33
AP_000291.3f4aa1d4ee09416699604e32646a1714.1606
3d ago

Ummm he’s been out of work since the fire?? No, the article stated he owns his own trucking business. I’m sure he has employees driving around for him. Definitely should have bought the insurance needed to cover his property. If you have enough $ for a backhoe and a toy hauler, you have enough $ to pay the required ins.

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New E. Mesa facility to cut response time

Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend. The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
kjzz.org

New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa

Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa

Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy