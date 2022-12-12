Read full article on original website
WRAL
Iran expelled from UN commission on women
CNN — United Nations member states have removed Iran from a key UN women's rights group just months after it joined. The unusual reversal comes as Iran is rattled by an ongoing protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's so-called "morality police"
WRAL
Albanian court jails Iranian man for 10 years over terrorism
TIRANA, ALBANIA — An Albanian court has convicted an Iranian man on terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment, court officials said Thursday. In a ruling issued Wednesday but made public a day later, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime found Bijan Pooladrag guilty of funding terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organization. No details on Pooladrag's age, home city, or when he had come to Albania were made known.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg took 'personal trip' to Europe during intense rail strike negotiations
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a previously undisclosed vacation at the end of August, during intense negotiations between unions and rail companies.
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
FIGUERES, Spain, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Inmates at a prison north of Barcelona have produced thousands of clay figurines of world leaders and celebrities with their pants down and defecating, in keeping with a tradition from the north eastern Catalonia region of Spain.
WRAL
El Salvador congress extends gang crackdown yet again
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — The congress of El Salvador has voted to extend President Nayib Bukele’s emergency powers to crack down on gangs for yet another month. The vote late Wednesday extends for the ninth time the measures, enacted after a surge in murders in March, and ensures they will last into 2023. The crackdown appears to have widespread popular support despite evidence of abuses.
WRAL
Disappearance of American student in France under investigation
As an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student in France continues, the woman who hosted Kenny Deland Jr. said she thinks he may have left voluntarily. As an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student in France continues, the woman who hosted Kenny Deland Jr....
WRAL
Pakistan: Bombing kills 2, injures 14 in restive border area
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — A roadside bomb killed a soldier and a passerby and wounded at least 14 others in Pakistan's northwest border area on Wednesday, the military and police said Thursday. A local police official, Khalid Wazir, said the bombing appeared to target a convoy of security forces passing...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
WRAL
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
CNN — Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March. "I saw them run, then I learned they were rapists. They raped a mother and a daughter," he said. Their commanders,...
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WRAL
Parents of Sam Bankman-Fried face scrutiny over their roles in FTX
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators. But standing by Bankman-Fried as his companies FTX and Alameda grew (and subsequently collapsed)...
WRAL
Australia passes law to cap energy prices against 'wartime whims'
CNN — Australia's parliament passed a new law Thursday capping its domestic gas price and some states' coal prices, a move the government said would protect consumers from the "wartime whims" of the world. The move comes as tens of millions of Australians grapple with a surge in utility...
WRAL
The Washington Post will conduct layoffs, its publisher says at contentious town hall
CNN — The Washington Post will conduct layoffs in the coming year as it reorients itself for the future and reinvests in other areas, publisher Fred Ryan told startled staffers in a contentious town hall Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Ryan indicated to staffers that the...
WRAL
Investors are hoping for the economic tide to turn. The wait may soon be over
CNN — It's been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary. But a...
WRAL
An electric scooter company just pulled off Russia's only IPO of the year
CNN — An electric scooter service just became the only company to pull off an initial public offering in Russia this year. Whoosh, which made its debut on Wednesday, said that it had raised 2.1 billion rubles ($32.6 million) through the listing, giving it a valuation of 20.6 billion rubles ($320 million).
