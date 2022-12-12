ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Iran expelled from UN commission on women

CNN — United Nations member states have removed Iran from a key UN women's rights group just months after it joined. The unusual reversal comes as Iran is rattled by an ongoing protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's so-called "morality police"
WRAL

Albanian court jails Iranian man for 10 years over terrorism

TIRANA, ALBANIA — An Albanian court has convicted an Iranian man on terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment, court officials said Thursday. In a ruling issued Wednesday but made public a day later, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime found Bijan Pooladrag guilty of funding terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organization. No details on Pooladrag's age, home city, or when he had come to Albania were made known.
Daily Mail

TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
WRAL

El Salvador congress extends gang crackdown yet again

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — The congress of El Salvador has voted to extend President Nayib Bukele’s emergency powers to crack down on gangs for yet another month. The vote late Wednesday extends for the ninth time the measures, enacted after a surge in murders in March, and ensures they will last into 2023. The crackdown appears to have widespread popular support despite evidence of abuses.
WRAL

Disappearance of American student in France under investigation

As an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student in France continues, the woman who hosted Kenny Deland Jr. said she thinks he may have left voluntarily. As an investigation into the disappearance of an American college student in France continues, the woman who hosted Kenny Deland Jr....
WRAL

Pakistan: Bombing kills 2, injures 14 in restive border area

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — A roadside bomb killed a soldier and a passerby and wounded at least 14 others in Pakistan's northwest border area on Wednesday, the military and police said Thursday. A local police official, Khalid Wazir, said the bombing appeared to target a convoy of security forces passing...
WRAL

Parents of Sam Bankman-Fried face scrutiny over their roles in FTX

CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators. But standing by Bankman-Fried as his companies FTX and Alameda grew (and subsequently collapsed)...
WRAL

Australia passes law to cap energy prices against 'wartime whims'

CNN — Australia's parliament passed a new law Thursday capping its domestic gas price and some states' coal prices, a move the government said would protect consumers from the "wartime whims" of the world. The move comes as tens of millions of Australians grapple with a surge in utility...
WRAL

An electric scooter company just pulled off Russia's only IPO of the year

CNN — An electric scooter service just became the only company to pull off an initial public offering in Russia this year. Whoosh, which made its debut on Wednesday, said that it had raised 2.1 billion rubles ($32.6 million) through the listing, giving it a valuation of 20.6 billion rubles ($320 million).

