AZFamily
ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend. The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.
KOLD-TV
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
AZFamily
On Your Side update: Mesa couple sues Chase Bank over closed accounts
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Last month, we introduced you to a Mesa retired couple that had their bank accounts frozen and then closed by Chase Bank. They still don’t have access to their money, so they’re taking their battle with Chase a step further. When Barb...
AZFamily
One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
AZFamily
Maricopa County completes hand count audit of ballots as part of recount process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department has completed the hand count audit of ballots as part of the automatic recount involving three close races. The state’s automatic recount process happens when the margin between two candidates is within .5%. Three races were recounted in Maricopa County, including the contests for state Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction and state representative in Legislative District 13.
kjzz.org
Drug and alcohol use is on the rise among seniors, yet rehab is out of reach for many
The number of drug and alcohol deaths among people 65 and older is on the rise. It’s a concerning trend, but substance abuse treatment centers are mostly out of reach for older adults on Medicare. Paige LeForte is a clinical director with Spectrum Healthcare, which provides behavioral health care...
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
'It’s all completely gone': Family left with nothing after fire at Mesa Public Storage facility
MESA, Ariz. — The death certificate, teddy bear, and baby shoes of Shaylene’s deceased 1-and-a-half-year-old son were among the things destroyed in a fire at a storage facility federal authorities are investigating. “We lost everything,” said Shaylene. “It’s all completely gone.”. Shaylene, her husband, and...
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
