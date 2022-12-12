Read full article on original website
Sacramento police say they will not arrest security guard in deadly strip mall shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A security guard who got into a fight that led to a deadly shooting will not be arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday. The shooting happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, police said. The private security guard, for reasons unknown, got into a fight with a man and shot him at some point.
Man arrested after fight at apartment complex leaves another dead, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after afight at a Sacramento County apartment complex left another man dead, officials said Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Arlando Arnold faces a voluntary manslaughter charge and was booked into the county jail. The fight happened Sunday at an...
Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
Driver Flees in Orangevale Hit-and-Run Accident
Two-Vehicle Injury Accident on Pecan Avenue Involves Hit-and-Run A fleeing driver from an accident involving hit-and-run left injuries behind in Orangevale on December 8. The collision occurred around 5:46 p.m. on Pecan Avenue between Greenback Lane and Calvert Avenue. Both vehicles involved in the collision were found at the scene of the accident and identified as a Hyundai Santa Fe and a white truck, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)
Video: Placer County man collapses during suspected fentanyl overdose
PENRYN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's office hopesa suspected fentanyl overdose caught on video will serve as a warning to the community about the dangers of the drug. The video shows a Placer County resident in his mid-20s buying illicit drugs from someone in a truck at the...
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Video shows alleged fentanyl sale and overdose minutes later in Placer County
(KTXL) — A video of a man buying drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after was shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at a gas station on Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office said. In the video, you can see a person […]
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
4 killed in Granite Bay after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire, CHP says
Four people died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay Area of Placer County, officials said. The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said. Four people were inside the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Roseville. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.
At-risk 22-year-old reported missing in Sacramento is found safe, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 22-year-old reported missing and said to be at-risk due to a medical condition and disability has been found safe, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police had said Carolina Cain was last seen Tuesday morning leaving a home. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation Wednesday night after four people were reportedly killed when the vehicle they were in crashed and caught fire in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patril, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way. The vehicle reportedly...
