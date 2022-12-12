ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento police say they will not arrest security guard in deadly strip mall shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A security guard who got into a fight that led to a deadly shooting will not be arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday. The shooting happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, police said. The private security guard, for reasons unknown, got into a fight with a man and shot him at some point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Flees in Orangevale Hit-and-Run Accident

Two-Vehicle Injury Accident on Pecan Avenue Involves Hit-and-Run A fleeing driver from an accident involving hit-and-run left injuries behind in Orangevale on December 8. The collision occurred around 5:46 p.m. on Pecan Avenue between Greenback Lane and Calvert Avenue. Both vehicles involved in the collision were found at the scene of the accident and identified as a Hyundai Santa Fe and a white truck, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP)
ORANGEVALE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation Wednesday night after four people were reportedly killed when the vehicle they were in crashed and caught fire in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patril, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way. The vehicle reportedly...
GRANITE BAY, CA

