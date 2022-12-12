An earthquake just south of Hendersonville gave residents a shake at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Mercalli Modified Intensity Scale and occurred 1.5 kilometers below ground. On the scale, an intensity of two or three is considered weak, with a two felt only be a few people at rest, especially on the upper floors of buildings, and a three felt indoors by many and outdoors by a few, according to USGS. At this intensity, dishes, windows and doors can be disturbed and walls can make a cracking sound, with cars rocked “noticeably.” The sensation is akin to a heavy truck striking a building.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO