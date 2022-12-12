ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Safe Harbor provides hope to families with holiday drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Safe Harbor is providing reassurance, hope, protection and more to families who have left home due to domestic abuse. Safe Harbor serves clients in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties who aren’t in a position to buy anything for their children over the holiday season.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clinton woman celebrates 100th birthday

CLINTON, S.C. — At 100 years young, South Carolina native Ida Crawford Stewart is celebrating a major milestone. "Just talking to her is like a treasure chest that opens every time I see her," said Judith Anne Goodwin, one of Ida's friends. It's a treasure chest packed with life...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate author has book turned into movie

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
INMAN, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Earthquake rattles Hendersonville

An earthquake just south of Hendersonville gave residents a shake at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Mercalli Modified Intensity Scale and occurred 1.5 kilometers below ground. On the scale, an intensity of two or three is considered weak, with a two felt only be a few people at rest, especially on the upper floors of buildings, and a three felt indoors by many and outdoors by a few, according to USGS. At this intensity, dishes, windows and doors can be disturbed and walls can make a cracking sound, with cars rocked “noticeably.” The sensation is akin to a heavy truck striking a building.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wspa.com

1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

