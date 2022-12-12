Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
FOX Carolina
What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Papa Johns grows Simpsonville presence, Oak Hill Café to close
Oak Hill Café to permanently close … Papa John’s opens second Simpsonville store … and Hester General Store celebrates grand opening. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Dec. 16. Oak Hill Café to permanently close. Oak Hill Café...
WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float
Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
FOX Carolina
Safe Harbor provides hope to families with holiday drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Safe Harbor is providing reassurance, hope, protection and more to families who have left home due to domestic abuse. Safe Harbor serves clients in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties who aren’t in a position to buy anything for their children over the holiday season.
WYFF4.com
Video: Grinch steals Santa from downtown Greenville storefront; police looking for suspects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Grinch has struck in downtown Greenville. In a video posted to the city's Twitter page, a man is seen taking the Santa display from a storefront on Main Street and walking off with it. The post said police are looking for the people who stole...
‘Hub City Hopper’ trail through downtown Spartanburg is now open
A new section of the Daniel Morgan Trail System in Spartanburg is now open.
tmpresale.com
Departure – Tribute To Journey at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg May 12th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the most current Departure – Tribute To Journey presale code: During this pre-sale everyone who has the password has a great opportunity to acquire presale tickets before anyone else!. You might never have another chance like this to attend Departure – Tribute To Journey’s show in Spartanburg...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
FOX Carolina
Tanglewood Middle School receives big donation to recognize students
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tanglewood Middle School received a big donation in an effort to recognize its students. Greenville barbeque chef Dave Jones and his son, Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones, donated $10,000 to the school as part of the DJ Jones Peace Award. “We thank God that...
WYFF4.com
Clinton woman celebrates 100th birthday
CLINTON, S.C. — At 100 years young, South Carolina native Ida Crawford Stewart is celebrating a major milestone. "Just talking to her is like a treasure chest that opens every time I see her," said Judith Anne Goodwin, one of Ida's friends. It's a treasure chest packed with life...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
FOX Carolina
New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
WYFF4.com
3 people steal thousands in glasses from Greenville store, leave in BMW, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators in Greenville said they are looking for three people accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of glasses from a store and left in a BMW. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The theft happened on Dec. 11 at LensCrafters on Haywood Road. (Scroll...
FOX Carolina
Upstate author has book turned into movie
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
Smoky Mountain News
Earthquake rattles Hendersonville
An earthquake just south of Hendersonville gave residents a shake at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Mercalli Modified Intensity Scale and occurred 1.5 kilometers below ground. On the scale, an intensity of two or three is considered weak, with a two felt only be a few people at rest, especially on the upper floors of buildings, and a three felt indoors by many and outdoors by a few, according to USGS. At this intensity, dishes, windows and doors can be disturbed and walls can make a cracking sound, with cars rocked “noticeably.” The sensation is akin to a heavy truck striking a building.
wspa.com
1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-in-shooting-at-anderson-co-apartment-complex/. 1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
Comments / 0