The winners of the international Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 have been unveiled, with a Russian photographer claiming first prize.Dmitry Kokh took a striking image of two polar bears peering out from a derelict cottage, on the small, remote island of Kolyuchin off the coast of Siberia.“In September ’21 we went on a long-awaited trip to Chukotka and Wrangel Island,” said Mr Kokh.“We sailed along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna, and seas full of life. One day, bad weather was expected, so our captain approached...

1 DAY AGO