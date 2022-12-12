Read full article on original website
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
OTEGLOBE Partners with Cisco to Strengthen Its European Network
Cisco announced how it is helping OTEGLOBE increase the capacity and performance of its network to deliver faster, more efficient connections to its customers with a full-scale, 800G-ready infrastructure. Headquartered in Athens, Greece, OTEGLOBE is a network backbone operator delivering transport, peering and interconnection services throughout Southeastern Europe. It also...
IBM to Acquire Digital Transformation Specialist Octo
IBM announced an agreement to acquire Octo, a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. IBM's acquisition of Octo establishes one of the largest digital transformation partners to the federal government. Upon the close of the acquisition,...
IBM, Rapidus Form JV to Build Advanced Semiconductor Technology in Japan
IBM and Rapidus announced a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing. Rapidus Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced logic semiconductors, and was established with the endorsement of major Japanese companies....
Sparkle Launches Suite of Fully Integrated Security & Network Services, 'SASE Connect'
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announced the launch of SASE Connect to improve the security of international corporate networks. The increasing adoption of remote working and the growing migration of business applications to the cloud requires corporate data, whether hosted in...
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
Vodafone Hungary Deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS & OSS Solutions
Netcracker Technology announced that it has successfully delivered BSS2Cloud, a cloud-based solution that supports fixed-mobile convergence for Vodafone Hungary’s B2C and small and medium enterprise customers with improved time to market, a strong business growth trajectory and an improved digital experience. Through this project, Netcracker has provided its Digital...
SecurityGen Launches New 5G Cyber-security Lab
SecurityGen, the global provider of security solutions and services for the telecoms industry, announced the launch of its new 5G Cyber-security Lab. This Lab is an innovative solution designed to help MNO security teams study and understand 5G networks, thus enabling them to prepare and protect their networks against potential security threats.
Telstra Deploys Nokia Orchestration Center to Build Reusable Platform ‘as a service’
Nokia and Telstra announced that they have deployed Nokia Orchestration Center to build a reusable platform ‘as a service’ enabling Telstra’s internal network domains faster time to market andan enhanced customer experience. In a global first deployment, the rollout allows Telstra to fulfil services in a more...
How Holistic Application Security is the Key to Navigating an Increasingly Hostile Cyber Environment Featured
Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and increasing in terms of frequency and severity. In fact, web-application and application-specific attack volumes increased in 7 of the top 10 most targeted industries in APAC last year. Additionally, close to 95% of applications were revealed to have some form of embedded vulnerabilities. What is...
VMware Unveils Major Advances in Telco Cloud Portfolio for CSPs
VMware unveiled new product innovations and partnerships that will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to rapidly modernise their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. CSPs are accelerating the pace of 5G, and Open RAN deployments to meet...
Sivers Inks Development Agreement with Indian 5G Technology Supplier
Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sivers) announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed an $320k (MSEK 3.3) agreement to develop a novel 5G mmWave prototype to showcase a solution targeting the Indian 5G market. The agreement includes the development of a 5G millimeter prototype based on Sivers’ newest highly integrated...
Telstra, Ericsson Trial Cloud RAN 5G Data Call on Commercial Network.
Telstra and Ericsson announced the first Ericsson Cloud RAN 5G data call on Telstra’s commercial network. The landmark technology trial, which is taking place on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, is the first time Ericsson’s Cloud RAN Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization technology has been trialed in a commercial network in the southern hemisphere.
How the Rise in 5G and Cloud Computing is Transforming the Automotive Industry Featured
For the first century of the automotive age, cars were run by mechanics. By the late 1960s, there was a computer here and there to control the fuel injection rate, and by the 1980s, they were ubiquitous. It happened that fast. In many ways, our cars are computers on wheels.
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
7 Network Security Trends & Predictions for 2023 by SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr Featured
#1: Start thinking ahead to cybersecurity concerns in the metaverse. The metaverse, digital twins, and similar advanced technologies will present new security challenges for organizations and individual users. Artificial intelligence solutions will be needed to validate the legitimacy of identities and controls. When we think of the metaverse today, we...
Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz Test 4.9G/LTE & 5G Drone-based Network Measurement Solution
Nokia announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading network measurement technology provider, Rohde & Schwarz, to embed QualiPoc 4.9G/LTE and 5G network measurement capabilities into the Nokia Drone Networks platform. This first software-embedded solution of its kind will expand the use cases for drones to provide...
DOCOMO Grants Lenovo Patent License
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo. DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and...
Catchpoint Launches New Internet Performance Monitoring Capabilities
Catchpoint, the internet resilience company, announced the launch of new Internet Performance Monitoring capabilities designed to help organizations improve Internet resilience at a time when dependence on the Internet for mission-critical business activities continues to increase for all kinds of organization. Consequently, resilience has become a business priority at the...
Nokia, O2 Telefónica Germany Complete 5G 2CC Uplink CA Trial in 5G SA
Nokia and O2 Telefónica Germany announced that they have successfully aggregated sub-6 GHz spectrum frequencies in an industry-first two-component carrier uplink Carrier Aggregation (CA) trial on 5G Standalone. Nokia has previously demonstrated four component carrier downlink 5G Carrier Aggregation, as well as uplink Carrier Aggregation on millimeter wave spectrum....
