Network connectivity is critical to enabling our digital economy and emerging virtual and augmented reality environments, including the metaverse. Supporting increasing capacity demands that continue to approximately double every two years is critical. However, it is also critical for service providers to support connectivity for evolving data center architectures and the latest advances in 5G wireless networks, including distribution of computing resources. With limited incremental revenue for their efforts, service providers must evolve their networks as cost-efficiently and power-efficiently as possible. Power efficiency has moved up the decision criteria as service providers seek to minimize their carbon footprint and their utility costs. Our 2023 predictions thus focus on data center and 5G evolutions and the optical networking transformations and innovations needed to support them.

2 DAYS AGO