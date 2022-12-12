Read full article on original website
ETSI Launches New Industry Specification Group on Terahertz for 6G
On 8 December the newly launched ETSI Industry Specification Group on Terahertz (ISG Thz) held its kick-off meeting and decided on work priorities for this candidate technology for 6G. The ETSI group will initially focus on two categories of use cases. The first one will include mobile applications with high...
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
7 Network Security Trends & Predictions for 2023 by SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr Featured
#1: Start thinking ahead to cybersecurity concerns in the metaverse. The metaverse, digital twins, and similar advanced technologies will present new security challenges for organizations and individual users. Artificial intelligence solutions will be needed to validate the legitimacy of identities and controls. When we think of the metaverse today, we...
Telstra, Ericsson Trial Cloud RAN 5G Data Call on Commercial Network.
Telstra and Ericsson announced the first Ericsson Cloud RAN 5G data call on Telstra’s commercial network. The landmark technology trial, which is taking place on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, is the first time Ericsson’s Cloud RAN Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization technology has been trialed in a commercial network in the southern hemisphere.
SecurityGen Launches New 5G Cyber-security Lab
SecurityGen, the global provider of security solutions and services for the telecoms industry, announced the launch of its new 5G Cyber-security Lab. This Lab is an innovative solution designed to help MNO security teams study and understand 5G networks, thus enabling them to prepare and protect their networks against potential security threats.
IBM to Acquire Digital Transformation Specialist Octo
IBM announced an agreement to acquire Octo, a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. IBM's acquisition of Octo establishes one of the largest digital transformation partners to the federal government. Upon the close of the acquisition,...
How Holistic Application Security is the Key to Navigating an Increasingly Hostile Cyber Environment Featured
Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and increasing in terms of frequency and severity. In fact, web-application and application-specific attack volumes increased in 7 of the top 10 most targeted industries in APAC last year. Additionally, close to 95% of applications were revealed to have some form of embedded vulnerabilities. What is...
OTEGLOBE Partners with Cisco to Strengthen Its European Network
Cisco announced how it is helping OTEGLOBE increase the capacity and performance of its network to deliver faster, more efficient connections to its customers with a full-scale, 800G-ready infrastructure. Headquartered in Athens, Greece, OTEGLOBE is a network backbone operator delivering transport, peering and interconnection services throughout Southeastern Europe. It also...
Vodafone Hungary Deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS & OSS Solutions
Netcracker Technology announced that it has successfully delivered BSS2Cloud, a cloud-based solution that supports fixed-mobile convergence for Vodafone Hungary’s B2C and small and medium enterprise customers with improved time to market, a strong business growth trajectory and an improved digital experience. Through this project, Netcracker has provided its Digital...
Sivers Inks Development Agreement with Indian 5G Technology Supplier
Sivers Semiconductors AB (Sivers) announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has signed an $320k (MSEK 3.3) agreement to develop a novel 5G mmWave prototype to showcase a solution targeting the Indian 5G market. The agreement includes the development of a 5G millimeter prototype based on Sivers’ newest highly integrated...
Sparkle Launches Suite of Fully Integrated Security & Network Services, 'SASE Connect'
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announced the launch of SASE Connect to improve the security of international corporate networks. The increasing adoption of remote working and the growing migration of business applications to the cloud requires corporate data, whether hosted in...
IBM, Rapidus Form JV to Build Advanced Semiconductor Technology in Japan
IBM and Rapidus announced a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing. Rapidus Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced logic semiconductors, and was established with the endorsement of major Japanese companies....
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
DOCOMO Grants Lenovo Patent License
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering cellular wireless standard essential patents including 5G to electronics manufacturer Lenovo. DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and...
2023 Optical Networking Transformations Enabling a New and Virtual Reality Featured
Network connectivity is critical to enabling our digital economy and emerging virtual and augmented reality environments, including the metaverse. Supporting increasing capacity demands that continue to approximately double every two years is critical. However, it is also critical for service providers to support connectivity for evolving data center architectures and the latest advances in 5G wireless networks, including distribution of computing resources. With limited incremental revenue for their efforts, service providers must evolve their networks as cost-efficiently and power-efficiently as possible. Power efficiency has moved up the decision criteria as service providers seek to minimize their carbon footprint and their utility costs. Our 2023 predictions thus focus on data center and 5G evolutions and the optical networking transformations and innovations needed to support them.
Catchpoint Launches New Internet Performance Monitoring Capabilities
Catchpoint, the internet resilience company, announced the launch of new Internet Performance Monitoring capabilities designed to help organizations improve Internet resilience at a time when dependence on the Internet for mission-critical business activities continues to increase for all kinds of organization. Consequently, resilience has become a business priority at the...
Microsoft, Viasat to Help Deliver Internet Access to 10 million People Around the Globe
Microsoft and Viasat announced a new partnership to help deliver internet access to 10 million people around the globe, including 5 million across Africa. Viasat, a global communications company, is the first satellite partner to work with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, and together they will deepen Airband’s work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States, as well as prioritize expanding the program to Egypt, Senegal and Angola to deliver much-needed internet connection, often for the first time.
Telstra Deploys Nokia Orchestration Center to Build Reusable Platform ‘as a service’
Nokia and Telstra announced that they have deployed Nokia Orchestration Center to build a reusable platform ‘as a service’ enabling Telstra’s internal network domains faster time to market andan enhanced customer experience. In a global first deployment, the rollout allows Telstra to fulfil services in a more...
Nokia, O2 Telefónica Germany Complete 5G 2CC Uplink CA Trial in 5G SA
Nokia and O2 Telefónica Germany announced that they have successfully aggregated sub-6 GHz spectrum frequencies in an industry-first two-component carrier uplink Carrier Aggregation (CA) trial on 5G Standalone. Nokia has previously demonstrated four component carrier downlink 5G Carrier Aggregation, as well as uplink Carrier Aggregation on millimeter wave spectrum....
