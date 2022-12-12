ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

How Does A Beauty Influencer Suddenly Go Broke?

You might know Annie Thomson (aka @a_day_in_the_life_of_annie on Instagram) for her fun and relatable beauty videos. Whether you're keen to see how that viral hair product performs IRL or sniffing out holiday gift recommendations for makeup people, you'll find it all on Thompson's page. What you might not expect to see, though, is a candid Instagram carousel about how she spent £7,000 (over $8,600) of her savings in a year, all to maintain her beauty blogging platform.
Refinery29

Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

I'm going to be honest with you: I'm writing this piece because I'm broke. At the time of writing, I have £5 to my name and a bundle of debt from various life happenings in the past few years, including a relationship that ended which required me to take on the financial burden, moving cities and, of course, COVID. The interest on it all is crippling me. After the increase in rent, travel costs and bills, I’ve been getting by on a maximum of £40 a week for months, which – to give some context – is £3 more than a weekly discounted travel card in London. It's not a great state of affairs.
The Guardian

A lifetime of learning how not to be racist

Unlearning racism is indeed a lifelong journey (Letters, 13 December). Growing up in Britain in the 1950s and 60s, it was almost impossible not to be racist. It was the air we breathed. It wasn’t until I was 16 and met my husband’s family that I began to unlearn. I am now 70 and a member of a thriving multiracial church, which I love; but I still have to be on my guard.
BuzzFeed

The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022

Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
Refinery29

A Week In Newcastle, NSW, As A Science Research Officer On $87,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: science...
Refinery29

There’s a Major Issue With Latina Representation In Wednesday

Wednesday Addams wasn’t always Latina. The first person in The Addams Family to become canonically Latino was her dad, Gomez Addams. After first being played by non-Latine white actor John Astin, Puerto Rican actor Raul Julia took on the role when he was cast in the 1991 The Addams Family film and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. Since Julia’s memorable performances, Gomez has been consistently played by Latino entertainers. But his identity had, strangely, never extended to his children: Wednesday and Pugsley never mentioned their cultural identity, nor have they been historically played by Latine actors.
The Associated Press

Dr. Rasha Kelej Welcomed 13 African First Ladies to 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” 2022 in Dubai

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” on 15th & 16th November 2022 , as a hybrid Conference. The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, along with African First Ladies of 13 Countries;H.E. Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana;H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi; H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo; H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady...
Refinery29

TikTok Is Obsessed With pH-Activated Makeup — But Is It Safe?

It should be no surprise to anyone that I am obsessed with magic. I'm not talking about witches or Houdini. But rather, chemical magic. I was never any good at science, but I always loved the baking soda and vinegar volcanoes in school. Anything colour-changing was my jam: a cup, a straw, a mood ring, not to mention the Wild! Magicburst Pop Tarts with colour-changing sprinkles. And now, we're being served beauty products which do the same.
The Guardian

Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024

Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
Variety

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions Adds Two More Emmy Wins with ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ and ‘We the People’

It was a big night for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as the company added two more Emmy wins to its collection. “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “We the People” kicked off Sunday night’s inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards show with wins for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and Outstanding Short Form Program, respectively. Both Netflix projects fall under their Higher Ground productions banner, which is set up at the streamer. “Ada Twist” was the first series to be announced out of the overall deal between Netflix and Chris Nee’s (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina”) production company, Laughing Wild. The animated...
