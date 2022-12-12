Read full article on original website
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
Tennessee Beats Bama… Again
Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
Tigers’ Franklin finally ruled eligible by the NCAA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Coming off their biggest win of the season, a thumping of unbeaten Auburn over the weekend, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers got even more good news Monday as talented transfer Damaria Franklin has finally been cleared to play by the NCAA. Franklin missed the Tigers’ first ten games but will play Tuesday […]
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Memphis starts a big week, Zed Key, Texas is in uncharted territory with Chris Beard
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
actionnews5.com
Tigers comeback to win over Towson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team made an incredible comeback from a 20-point deficit. On December 13, the tigers would go against Towson at 11 a.m. Towson would get out to a quick start taking the lead 18-9. They would end the first quarter off...
tonyspicks.com
Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 12/13/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Memphis Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent match, the Memphis Tigers defeated Auburn by a score of 82-73. Memphis finished the game with a 50.0% field goal percentage (30 out of 60) and made 4 of 11 3-point attempts.
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
Radio host recalls seeing Mississippi State coach Mike Leach before death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tragedy and shock are gripping the sports world following the death of Mississippi State’s head football coach. The university said 61-year-old Mike Leach passed away Monday night following complications from a heart condition. Earlier this year, he fell ill with pneumonia but those who worked with him thought he was improving. […]
NAACP investigating possibly racially-motivated attack at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP said it is looking into whether an incident involving a man who allegedly hit a man over the head with a golf club was racially-motivated. The attack happened at The Links at Whitehaven on Dec. 3. A man identified as Wesley Caldwell, 22, hit...
Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
Golfer accused of hitting player with club out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of striking another man in the head with a golf club appeared before a judge Tuesday, and the victim’s family is not pleased with the results of his arrest. Family and friends of Marc Coleman, who was assaulted with a golf club, are outraged after learning the person Memphis […]
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a 62-year-old who was hit in the head with a golf club say the person responsible needs to be held accountable. According to police, 62-year-old Marc Coleman was sent to the hospital after what was supposed to be a fun day at the Links at Whitehaven earlier this […]
actionnews5.com
Car crash causes traffic on 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 385 at Kirby Parkway. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Westbound right lane is blocked.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
