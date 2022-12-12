Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer players union "sickened" as Iran's Amir Nasr-Azadani faces possible death sentence over protests
Paris — The world union of professional soccer players FIFPRO said it was "shocked and sickened" by the risk of Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests which have shaken the country for three months. Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an "armed riot" in which three security agents were killed on September 16, Isfahan's judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said, quoted Sunday by Iran's ISNA news agency.
What the Patriot missile can do for Ukraine
Patriot missile systems have long been highly sought by U.S. allies in contested areas of the world as a shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea. So it was a critical turning point when...
Ukraine says prisoner swap with Russia frees U.S. national Suedi Murekezi, 64 Ukrainian troops
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine said Wednesday that it had secured the release of a U.S. citizen as well as 64 Ukrainian military service members in its latest prisoner swap with Russian forces. "Sixty-four soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in Donetsk and Lugansk — in particular participated...
Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones; American fighter released in swap
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 13 Russian drones were shot down overnight, but Kyiv and Kherson were struck in attacks. And an American fighting for Ukraine was reported freed in a swap with Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab spoke with Lana Zak and Errol Barnett about the latest developments in Ukraine.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Seven charged in Russian smuggling ring involving New Hampshire and New Jersey residents
Washington — A Russian man living in New Hampshire allegedly used his Merrimack home as a "transshipment point" to smuggle American-made military-grade equipment into Russia, part of a coordinated effort to evade U.S. export laws, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Alexey Brayman is one of seven defendants charged in a...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia digs in for long war, says Ukraine
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
Uganda charges U.S. couple with torturing a foster son
Kampala — Ugandan authorities have charged two U.S. foster parents with committing "aggravated torture" against their 10-year-old son, police said Tuesday. They were charged Friday and remanded to Luzira Prison, a maximum security facility on the outskirts of the capital of Kampala, police said in a statement. The charges...
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
FIGUERES, Spain, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Inmates at a prison north of Barcelona have produced thousands of clay figurines of world leaders and celebrities with their pants down and defecating, in keeping with a tradition from the north eastern Catalonia region of Spain.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
Tainted bootleg booze kills more than 30 in prohibitionist Indian state
Patna, India — At least 31 people died and 20 others were hospitalized in serious condition after allegedly drinking tainted liquor sold without authorization in eastern India, a top elected official said Thursday. The deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday and the victims belonged to three villages in Saran district of Bihar state where the manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.
Senate approves measure to ban TikTok from government devices
Washington — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Wednesday night that would ban federal employees from using TikTok on all government devices, a move made out of security concerns over the app and its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance. The measure introduced by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, which passed by...
White House hosts African leaders summit as China, Russia increase influence on continent
The White House is hosting dozens of African leaders in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday. President Biden said the event will show "the importance of U.S.-Africa relations" and will include discussions on topics such as trade, climate and more. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
How Egypt's last Jews will mark Hanukkah, and make sure their culture doesn't "disappear" with them
Cairo — More than 10 million people live in Egypt's capital, but only three of them — all older women — are Egyptian Jews. At 70, Magda Haroun is the youngest, and the leader of Cairo's now virtually extinct native Jewish community. "Usually, the head of the...
Biden says U.S. is "all in on Africa's future"
President Biden on Wednesday announced a series of economic and investment initiatives in a speech at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The goal is to expand free trade opportunities across the continent, while also countering Russia and China's influence. Michelle Gavin, senior fellow on Africa policy studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to discuss.
Migrant arrivals at U.S.-Mexico border hit record levels
Border officials are bracing for a steep increase in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump-era restrictions known as Title 42 are set to be lifted next week. El Paso, Texas, is under incredible strain, seeing an average of 2,500 crossings per day. Lilia Luciano reports.
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0