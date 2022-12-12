Read full article on original website
Asian Stock Markets Sink Under Global Recession Fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices rose. Wall Street fell Friday after the Fed raised...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Rich Chinese Step up Hunt for Foreign Investment Bets to Mitigate Risks at Home
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Wealthy Chinese individuals are paring holdings of local securities and are increasingly looking at assets in the United States and elsewhere overseas - a trend that is set to gather pace in 2023, fund managers and industry sources said. Hit hard by losses this year, rich...
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
China Removes Former Industry Minister Xiao Yaqing From Post for Bribery - Anti-Graft Watchdog
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's former industry minister Xiao Yaqing was expelled from the Communist Party for bribery and relieved of his government duties, China's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday. Xiao, 62, will be demoted to a lower-level position and arrangements will be made for his retirement, The Central Commission for...
China's COVID Surge Hits Beijing Trading Floors, Shanghai Finance Hub
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised...
China's Weekly New Home Sales Rise Slowly - Private Survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New-home sales in 16 Chinese cities rose at a slower pace last week, held back by falling transactions in the biggest cities and by surging COVID-19 cases, despite government support policies and the easing of pandemic curbs. Measured by floor area, sales for Dec. 11-17 in 16...
Australia's Housing Crisis, Largely Hidden, Is Getting Worse
CAMPBELLTOWN, Australia (Reuters) - Belinda has applied for more than 100 rental homes in the past year and been rejected every time. The 39-year-old Australian single mother of four now lives in an temporary shelter in Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney, and has six months to find a home that costs under A$500 ($340) a week, or risk ending up sleeping rough.
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports First COVID Deaths Since Policy Easing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People's Daily reporter, died on...
Analysis-U.S. Leaves Door Open for Iran Nuclear Diplomacy
WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) - For nearly two years the United States has tried and failed to negotiate a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal yet Washington and its European allies refuse to close the door to diplomacy. Their reasons reflect the danger of alternative approaches, the unpredictable consequences of a...
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case
DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
Developer China South City Sells 70% Stake in Xian Projects for $717 Million
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer said...
Kremlin Says It Is Finalising Last Details of Response to Oil Price Cap
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was finalising the last details of how it would respond to the West's imposition of a price cap on Russia's oil exports. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not sell oil to countries that comply with the cap and has promised to publish a presidential decree outlining Russia's full response this week.
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
U.S. Begins Buying Back Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a...
New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China Through 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) - China's abrupt lifting of stringent COVID-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). According to the group's projections, cases in China would peak around April...
Streets Deserted in China's Cities as New COVID Surge Looms
BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according...
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles, Escalating Tensions, Says South Korea
SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, said South Korea and Japan, prompting South Korea's presidential office to "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the two medium-range missiles flew about...
