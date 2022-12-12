ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Starkville Daily News

Jans, Bulldogs return to Jackson to play Tigers

Jans brought his New Mexico State team to the Big House on December 22, 2019 and knocked off the Bulldogs 58-52. It won't be unfamiliar territory for Jans tonight when he takes MSU back there to take on the Jackson State Tigers. For more on this story, read the Wednesday,...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
travelawaits.com

8 Gorgeous Stops On A Road Trip From Sunnyvale, California To Albuquerque, New Mexico

This fall, we traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to attend the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. It’s a long drive to the fiesta from the San Francisco Bay Area, and stopping to see things along the way makes for a pleasant trip and a chance to experience many sights you might otherwise miss. Take the time to get off the highway and look around. You will be richly rewarded with beautiful memories.
KRQE News 13

Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
KOAT 7

What determines tampering with evidence? Experts say intent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is continuing to follow the deadly shooting involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake, who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old University of. There are not yet any charges involving NMSU coaches or players in this case, even though state police...
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
KRQE News 13

Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
KRQE News 13

Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Leonardo Xavier Sundby – Nov. 11, 2022

Leonardo Xavier Sundby was born at 1:11 p.m. on November 11, 2022 at Presbyterian in Albuquerque, NM. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Damien Sundby and Naomi Gonzales. Paternal grandparents are Renee Sundby and Adam Beckman. Paternal great grandparents are Barbara Sundby, Gary Sundby, Susan Greene and David Beckman. Maternal grandparents are Renee Blea and James Gonzales. Maternal great grandparents are Isabel Sandoval, the late Richard Montoya, Shirley and Santiago Gonzales. Courtesy photo.
athleticbusiness.com

Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling

A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
KRQE News 13

Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighbor’s security camera caught a person or persons blowing up a mailbox in Rio Rancho this weekend. It all happened Sunday around 3:00 a.m. in the Rio Rancho Estates neighborhood by Rust Medical Center. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, shared pictures of what was left of […]
