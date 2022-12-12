This fall, we traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to attend the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. It’s a long drive to the fiesta from the San Francisco Bay Area, and stopping to see things along the way makes for a pleasant trip and a chance to experience many sights you might otherwise miss. Take the time to get off the highway and look around. You will be richly rewarded with beautiful memories.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO