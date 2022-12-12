Holly Jolly Holiday returns as indoor event

CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Kiwanis Club and its community partners are ready to return to an indoor venue for their holiday celebration this year.

Holly Jolly Holiday is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. In lieu of an admission charge, monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted for the Chisholm Food Shelf.

The Holly Jolly Holiday was started as an outdoor event about 20 years ago and then moved to a couple of indoor venues including MDC where it had been up until 2019.

With precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID, the event was changed in 2021 as a drive-through with Santa at Kiwanis Park. Then in 2021 it was moved to an outdoor area on the grounds of the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary.

“We are thrilled—we are thrilled to return to the Holly Jolly event that we’ve put on for many years at the Discovery Center,” Shannon Kishel-Roche, Kiwanis Club President and Executive Director for the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce said in an interview on Tuesday.

Kishel-Roche said a variety of event are in store for this year’s event crafts, music, photo booth, music, games, photos with Santa Claus and a sloppy jo meal.

“It will feel new to the people who haven’t been there for the past two years.

The Chisholm Kiwanis Club, along with its community partners, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, Chisholm Early Childhood Education, Chisholm Kids Plus, Chisholm Assembly of God Church help make the Holly Jolly Holiday possible.