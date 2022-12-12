Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders. The visit will be Biden’s first of his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
FIGUERES, Spain, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Inmates at a prison north of Barcelona have produced thousands of clay figurines of world leaders and celebrities with their pants down and defecating, in keeping with a tradition from the north eastern Catalonia region of Spain.
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany, 37% keen to stay permanently: survey
BERLIN (Reuters) – The majority of the more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled to Germany after the Russian invasion feel welcome there and around 37% would like to settle permanently or for several years, a government-backed survey said on Thursday. The poll of 11,225 refugees carried out jointly...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
104.1 WIKY
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
104.1 WIKY
French presidency: G7 countries struck climate transition partnership with Vietnam
PARIS (Reuters) – The G7 group of rich nations struck a partnership with Vietnam to support the country’s green transition that will unblock $15.5 billion over the next 3-5 years, the French presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday. Sources earlier told Reuters about the partnership. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY
Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place
(Reuters) -The head of Slovakia’s ruling OLANO party offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans. “I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation,” Igor Matovic told a televised news conference. “My offer...
104.1 WIKY
China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine -WaPo
(Reuters) – The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)
104.1 WIKY
As Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
PARIS (Reuters) – Ukraine’s allies will meet in Paris on Tuesday to provide urgent aid to help the country get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country. About 70 countries and institutions will discuss what can be offered between now and March...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday. “At exactly 7.00 o’clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey’s cenbank to stand pat after fulfilling Erdogan’s call for single digits: Reuters Poll
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, having decided to end the cycle after cutting it to 9% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s call for single-digit rates. The central bank has...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Details of Indonesia’s new financial sector law
(Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday approved a financial law revising more than a dozen existing regulations, including an addition to the central bank’s mandate to support economic growth and formalise its direct purchases of government bonds. Here are some of the changes introduced in the new...
104.1 WIKY
Vatican in crowdfunding campaign to send thermal underwear to Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Thursday launched a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday to send thermal underwear to Ukraine to help residents survive the winter as they face power shortages amid the war with Russia. The Vatican’s charity office said in a statement that it had linked up...
104.1 WIKY
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday. The complaints from Raab’s previous time at the Ministry of Justice,...
104.1 WIKY
Istanbul mayor says conviction reflects his success ahead of anti-Erdogan rally
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Thursday his jail sentence imposed this week was a punishment for his success, as opposition parties rally to support him and seek to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next year’s elections. A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Imamoglu...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg took 'personal trip' to Europe during intense rail strike negotiations
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a previously undisclosed vacation at the end of August, during intense negotiations between unions and rail companies.
Comments / 0