I just don’t understand the craze for TikTok, but hey China is taking all of it’s users information and they agreed to the terms

Related
People

Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants

Lucy Letby, 32, is standing trial in connection with the murders of five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK. Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

U.S. Customs agents seize 10 shipments of illegally imported gun parts

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service said Tuesday its agents have seized 10 shipments containing 56 gun parts and accessories at a logistics hub in Indianapolis. The CBP says its agents examined the manifests of the shipments and seized the contraband imported from Israel and Spain on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The shipments contained grips, sights, swivels, slings, rifle stocks and conversion kits. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vice

Conspiracy Theorists Have Come for US Couple Denied Abortion in Europe

An American woman and her husband who were denied a termination for an unviable pregnancy in Malta this summer have become the target of lurid conspiracy theories claiming that they were paid to have an abortion in the European island nation to try and change its strict abortion law. Andrea...
Vice

Proud Boys Abruptly Shifted Focus to Anti-LGBTQ Action in 2022

Proud Boys remain an active menace across the U.S., even amid significant hurdles this year such as infighting, their top brass facing serious federal seditious conspiracy charges, prominent members flipping on the gang, and a terrorist designation in New Zealand. Despite unprecedented scrutiny, the far-right street-fighting gang has continued to...
GEORGIA STATE

