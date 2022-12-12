Read full article on original website
AugustusAD
2d ago
I just don’t understand the craze for TikTok, but hey China is taking all of it’s users information and they agreed to the terms
Related
'The TikTok App Is A Malicious And Menacing Threat': Indiana Files First State Lawsuits Against TikTok
Indiana's attorney general sued the platform Wednesday, saying in two lawsuits that the app features inappropriate content for children and doesn't adequately protect their user data.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants
Lucy Letby, 32, is standing trial in connection with the murders of five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK. Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
Twitter has reportedly stopped paying rent on its offices and is considering not paying severance packages to laid-off workers
Twitter has reportedly taken increasingly extreme measures to cut costs under Elon Musk's leadership as the company gears up for potential lawsuits.
U.S. Customs agents seize 10 shipments of illegally imported gun parts
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service said Tuesday its agents have seized 10 shipments containing 56 gun parts and accessories at a logistics hub in Indianapolis. The CBP says its agents examined the manifests of the shipments and seized the contraband imported from Israel and Spain on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The shipments contained grips, sights, swivels, slings, rifle stocks and conversion kits. The...
EXPLAINER: Will immigration surge as asylum rule ends?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
Conspiracy Theorists Have Come for US Couple Denied Abortion in Europe
An American woman and her husband who were denied a termination for an unviable pregnancy in Malta this summer have become the target of lurid conspiracy theories claiming that they were paid to have an abortion in the European island nation to try and change its strict abortion law. Andrea...
CNBC
Laid off tech workers from Meta, Google and Twitter are being wooed by the federal government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Americans are sharing the enormous hospital fees for delivering a baby and the world is shocked
People from countries such as Canada, the U.K. and New Zealand are shocked that Americans have to pay for childbirth, let alone that it costs thousands of dollars.
Sam Bankman-Fried attended a top Silicon Valley prep school where his senior class prank reportedly included making $100 bills with his face on them called 'Bankmans'
Before Bankman-Fried was accused of facilitating a massive crypto fraud scheme, his face was plastered on fake $100 bills for a school prank.
TikToker Calls Out Childless Drivers Who Park in Designated "Parent Child Spaces"
A mom is going viral on TikTok after posting a story criticizing a driver without kids for taking up a family parking spot, while she had to park her car further away and cart her baby a longer distance. Many viewers who saw the post said that they sided with...
Mom Slams 8th Grade 'Shame Based' Health Assignment for Teens
"Imagine the effect this would have on a middle school student already feeling self-conscious about their body," the concerned mom told Newsweek.
Proud Boys Abruptly Shifted Focus to Anti-LGBTQ Action in 2022
Proud Boys remain an active menace across the U.S., even amid significant hurdles this year such as infighting, their top brass facing serious federal seditious conspiracy charges, prominent members flipping on the gang, and a terrorist designation in New Zealand. Despite unprecedented scrutiny, the far-right street-fighting gang has continued to...
Facebook hit with $2 billion lawsuit connected to political violence in Africa
A new lawsuit accuses Facebook of playing a role in political violence in Africa and seeks to hold it accountable by demanding more than $2 billion in restitution funds and major changes to the service’s content moderation efforts in the continent. It is the latest case to draw connections...
Kirk Cameron pushes public libraries for story-hour reading slot: 'Prepared to assert my rights in court'
Kirk Cameron, actor and writer, told Fox News Digital he is pushing back on public library rejections of his proposed story-hour reading connected to "As You Grow," a new children's book.
