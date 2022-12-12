Lucy Letby, 32, is standing trial in connection with the murders of five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK. Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an...

1 DAY AGO