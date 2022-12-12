ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Canadian home sales fall 3.3% in November

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian home sales fell 3.3% in November from October, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday. The industry group’s Home Price Index fell 1.4% on the month and was down 4.4% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.
104.1 WIKY

British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226

ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
104.1 WIKY

Australia’s ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure

(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups. The lender said 99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating ANZ Group Holdings Limited, the non-operating...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from ‘irregular’ ranches

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Nearly 17% of the cattle bought by JBS SA in Brazil’s Para state in the Amazon rainforest allegedly came from ranches with “irregularities” such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by federal prosecutors released on Thursday. The audit, which examined cattle purchases between...
104.1 WIKY

Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford’s...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy