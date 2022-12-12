Read full article on original website
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Canadian home sales fall 3.3% in November
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian home sales fell 3.3% in November from October, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday. The industry group’s Home Price Index fell 1.4% on the month and was down 4.4% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
Australia’s ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups. The lender said 99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating ANZ Group Holdings Limited, the non-operating...
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless claims decrease
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales dropped 0.6%...
Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from ‘irregular’ ranches
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Nearly 17% of the cattle bought by JBS SA in Brazil’s Para state in the Amazon rainforest allegedly came from ranches with “irregularities” such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by federal prosecutors released on Thursday. The audit, which examined cattle purchases between...
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer’s COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of China Meheco Group surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker’s oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China. Meheco shares opened up 10% in Shanghai. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline...
Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg
(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford’s...
U.S. CFPB will look at improving exchange rate transparency among remittance providers -Chopra
(Reuters) – The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will look at how to improve exchange rate transparency among remittance providers to make clearer to consumers the fees they are charged for using such services, the agency’s director told a congressional committee on Wednesday. “When someone is sending a...
