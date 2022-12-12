Read full article on original website
Related
Public Law 280: Timeline
1953: Congress passed Public Law 280, granting certain states criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on reservations. In six states the law is mandatory; in Montana participation is voluntary. 1963: The Montana Legislature passed House Bill 55, a statute titled “Assumption of Criminal Jurisdiction of Flathead Indian Country,” obligating it to assume “criminal jurisdiction over Indians and Indian territory of the Flathead Indian Reservation …” The legislation included a provision that the Tribes and impacted counties must first consent to the agreement. 1965: The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes passed an ordinance consenting to the state’s criminal jurisdiction over tribal members. Lake...
Supports the Water Compact
History is doomed to be repeated if we do not learn the lessons of the past. The Water Compact (CSKT's FRWRC) passed all its federal hurdles and was signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020, but there are those on the Flathead Reservation that still deny the Tribe's rights under Treaty (Hellgate Treaty of 1855) to manage their lands and water. They put up billboards and seek to divide while skulking in the background pressuring County Commissioners and others to object to the Compact. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but history shows us that the invaders moved across...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
A radical high court ruling on legislatures could backfire
Ever since ex-President Donald Trump placed three conservative justices there, the U.S. Supreme Court has seemed to many like an extension of the extreme right wing of the national Republican Party. Now, after an early December court hearing on a lawsuit aiming to give state legislatures — and only the legislatures — power over almost every aspect of how federal elections are conducted, there suddenly arises the possibility of a major backfire from any such decision by...
Legals for December, 1 2022
In Re: Conditions at Lake County Jail, Case 9:22-cv-00127-DWM Notice of Class Action Certification TO: All persons incarcerated at Lake County Jail as of September 3, 2021 to the present, as well as all current and future inmates. Dozens of individuals have filed lawsuits alleging that the conditions of confinement at the Lake County Jail are unconstitutional and illegal. The Court has not ruled on the merits of these claims or Defendants’ defenses. If you were incarcerated at the Lake County Jail at any time on or after September 3, 2021, you are a member of the class. The class that has been...
Autocracy vs. democracy
Having Donald Trump 'front and center' in the news these past years has offered and continues to offer a marvelous opportunity for our nation. We are experiencing a strong taste of autocracy vs. democracy. It's time to "Wake up America." Our media keeps talking about how many people are loyal to Trump. They are not necessarily loyal to the man, but they are loyal to his thinking. This thought system is based on fear, the self, anger, attack, and blaming others for the negative experiences in life. We constantly are reading and hearing about the manifestations of our negative human thinking. We need to be reading and hearing about the effective answer to this. The answer is the choice we each have for accepting and activating a thought system based on love and its positive manifestations. These include peaceful motivations, listening skills, forgiveness, harmony, and seeking sensible solutions. Yes, there is definitely an answer to this and our thinking makes it so. Each of us humans have been created with the God-given ability to choose how we think, speak, and act. This takes practice, and 'practice makes perfect'. Bob McClellan Missoula
The Kansas Keystone pipeline spill isn't an ordinary oil spill. Here's why.
The spill in Kansas is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude on U.S. soil. And scientists say this stuff comes with major complications for containing and cleaning it. Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
431
Followers
692
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0