Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card SkimmingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Stylish + Romantic Engagement Session At The Ringling Museum
For all the singles who are still looking for “The One,” going on a destination vacation with friends might just be the best choice ever!. Teaka and Maitland are perfect examples of featured couples that have found love unexpectedly in paradise! After meeting in The Bahamas and long-distance dating, the two eventually agreed that marriage was in their future. With photographer Omaria McCrae giving us all a sneak peek into the stylish life of this fearless couple, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at the gorgeous Ringling Musem of Art to see how Teaka and Maitland showed off their romantic “Black In Love” engagement session.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hotel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The hotel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the hotel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said they once offered to move to Canada to give the royal family more space on the front pages of British tabloids
Harry and Meghan said they'd also considered moving to South Africa and New Zealand in an effort to distance themselves from UK tabloids.
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Miss Earth 2021, Destiny Wagner, Models in Styled Shoot in Belize
Coterie member Ebony Stewart of EbonyCattouse Events highlights Belize’s beauty with Miss Earth 2021, Destiny Wagner, modeling before the stunning backdrops of the Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection Hotel. Coterie member Ebony Stewart of EbonyCattouse Events has been planning this luxurious destination-styled shoot for a little over 2 years. As...
People Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Display Of "Rich People" Wealth They've Ever Personally Witnessed
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022
Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
Adventure Elopement at Sunrise in North Cascades National Park
Kasey and Yashas’s adventure elopement at North Cascades National Park in Washington State was a testament to their love with stunning views of Mt. Shuksan, sweet moments with family, and Indian culture. Kasey and Yashas knew they didn’t want a traditional wedding. Kasey shares, “Neither of us wanted to...
For the Love of Love: A Fresh Picture of Multicultural Romance
This gorgeous Indian-American-styled shoot in Caldwell, New Jersey, offers a fresh picture of multicultural romance with soft pinks, pastels, and golds. Celebrating the blending of cultures is what we at MunaLuchi Bride are all about. And as multicultural weddings have become ever more popular in recent years, we are excited to be at the forefront of providing a platform for underrepresented couples and vendors to shine. Adriannie Nardella, the talented wedding planner behind Flawless Events by Adriannie, shares our mission.
munaluchi
3K+
Followers
991
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.https://munaluchibridal.com
Comments / 0