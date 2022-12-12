For all the singles who are still looking for “The One,” going on a destination vacation with friends might just be the best choice ever!. Teaka and Maitland are perfect examples of featured couples that have found love unexpectedly in paradise! After meeting in The Bahamas and long-distance dating, the two eventually agreed that marriage was in their future. With photographer Omaria McCrae giving us all a sneak peek into the stylish life of this fearless couple, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at the gorgeous Ringling Musem of Art to see how Teaka and Maitland showed off their romantic “Black In Love” engagement session.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO