localocnews.com
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
localocnews.com
Volunteer bird monitoring supports habitat restoration efforts at Irvine Ranch Conservancy
Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC)’s “community science” bird monitoring efforts within OC Parks’ Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve, Agua Chinon Canyon and Weir Canyon are making a difference in the preservation of Orange County’s urban wildlands. The ongoing data findings collected through this project help IRC understand the impact of our restoration efforts and inform our management decisions.
localocnews.com
2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
localocnews.com
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
localocnews.com
IT veteran Robert Gonzalez presented with the City Manager Leadership Award
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented IT Network Administrator Robert Gonzalez with the monthly City Manager Leadership Award. “I am grateful to have Robert as strong a leader in our IT Department,” Farrell Harrison said. “I appreciate his positive attitude and how he treats everyone with respect, and he is known for collaborating with his colleagues on a variety of projects. I am honored to present him with this award.”
localocnews.com
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
localocnews.com
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
localocnews.com
Application Period Opening for Garden Grove Home Repair Grants
Starting Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., qualified low-income Garden Grove residents can apply for the City of Garden Grove’s Home Repair Program, which offers grant funding of up to $5,000 for home improvements. The grant does not need to be repaid. The application deadline is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. To apply, visit apply.ggcity.org.
localocnews.com
Stick to a “Go Safely” game plan: Celebrate the holiday season responsibly
With a commitment to keeping the community safe, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. From December 14, 2022, through New Year’s Day, the HBPD will have additional...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 15, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. . Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to remain in...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
localocnews.com
Orange County receives $27.6 million grant for behavioral and mental health infrastructure
The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has been awarded $27,659,059 from the state as part of California’s initiative to grant funding for new or existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder (SUD). This funding will support an increase of 56 facility beds for substance use disorder inpatient treatment in Orange County. Funding will provide 32 new residential treatment beds (16 male/16 female), in addition to 24 perinatal beds dedicated to serving pregnant or parenting mothers.
localocnews.com
O.C. speeder convicted after killing a woman while driving at nearly 100 mph
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of speeding was sentenced to 15 years to life for hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman while driving his Camaro nearly 100 mph. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, of Mission Viejo was convicted last month...
localocnews.com
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
localocnews.com
Cypress City Council welcomes new members and appoints 2023 Mayor
During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
