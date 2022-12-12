Read full article on original website
Related
10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)
In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...
What Miami highways are reducing tolls in 2023? Here’s a list where you can save money
If you’re a frequent driver in South Florida, you might see major savings next year.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Advocates Propose Car-Free Embarcadero (SFGate) Everybody Likes the Ferries (KRON4) More on Central Freeway Teardown Proposal (SFStandard) PG&E Delayed Central Subway (SFStandard) Two Crashes Involving Muni Monday (SFStandard) Mayor Breed’s Views on Police Enforcement of “Minor” Traffic Violations (SFChron) The History of San Francisco’s Oldest Block (SFGate)...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses
Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Victory! With passage of Red Line extension TIF, Far South Side will likely get ‘L’ service
Earlier this afternoon the Chicago City Council passed the transit tax-increment financing district for the south Red Line extension, making it very likely that Far South Siders will finally get the rapid transit service they’ve been waiting for for 50-plus years. Back in 1968, then-mayor Richard J. Daley announced...
KTEN.com
The best liberal places to live in America
A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!
This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
Column: Oil and gas drillers mobilize to kill a key California environmental rule
A new law requires new oil wells to be at least a kilometer away from homes, schools and hospitals. The oil industry will spend millions to overturn it.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City May Restore BQE to Six Full Lanes of Nastiness, Sources Say
The future of the BQE may be going backwards. The city is considering re-widening the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway back to six lanes of traffic because the existing narrowing of the roadway has sent too much congestion onto local side streets, according to sources who have been briefed on the plan.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Caltrans to Report on Achievements from Statewide Bike and Pedestrian Plan
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. One of the agenda items at last week’s California Transportation Commission meeting was a brief...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Four Ways To Build A Better Automated Enforcement Program
Simple messaging changes can help transportation leaders win over residents who are skeptical of automated enforcement, a new study finds — and there’s even more they can do to make those programs equitable, effective, and deserving of public support. In a recent survey, a team of academic researchers...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council
Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Gov. Hochul’s Failure to Act on ‘Complete Streets’ Will Mean More Senseless Road Death
New York State passed its first — and only — Complete Streets law in 2011 after my 14-year-old daughter Brittany was hit and killed on Sunrise Highway, one of the deadliest roads on Long Island. Brittany was a gifted child who excelled in anything she did. She played...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Our First Look at Boston’s Plans to Extend Columbus Ave. Bus Lanes
On Monday evening, planners from the MBTA and City of Boston presented early conceptual plans to build a mile’s worth of new center-running bus lanes on Columbus Avenue and Tremont Streets, between the Jackson Square and Ruggles Orange Line stations. The project’s chief goals are to improve safety and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot
It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’
Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston's Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive...
freightwaves.com
Railroad barons are reconsidering the playbook that made them rich
Usually when I sit down to read prestigious publications targeted at insidery urbanites, I do not get the opportunity to learn about railroad management. But the last few months have given us lengthy features about just that in publications like New York Magazine, The New York Times and Slate. The...
Comments / 0