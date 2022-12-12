Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hawks fall as Nemaha surges late
It was another disappointing result for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as both teams took the court against a favored opponent for the second straight game, and for the second straight game, the Red Hawks had their chances to to earn the win but fell short. Last week, Centralia escaped Hiawatha...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short
Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9. At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha eighth graders secure league championship
The Hiawatha Middle School Lady Red Hawks are the champions of the Big 7 League basketball season, after the 8th grade varsity team knocked off Perry Lecompton for their 15th win of the season on Thursday night. It was a hotly contested contest between two athletic and aggressive teams, as...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Horton boys rout Pleasant Ridge
After postponing Friday night’s contest with Jefferson County North, the Horton Charger basketball teams were back on the court Tuesday night, as the team hosted Pleasant Ridge. The Lady Chargers were unable to overcome one bad quarter in a low-scoring affair, while the boys slowly built a lead and then slammed the door shut on the Rams with a big 4th quarter.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Charger grapplers show well at Onaga Invitational
The Horton Charger wrestling program opened their season on Saturday, competing in the Onaga Invitational. Between the varsity and junior varsity squads, Horton brought home six medals on the day. On the varsity side, Alex Handke was the only wrestler to earn hardware on the day, picking up a 4th...
republic-online.com
Lohse signs to run track and field at Washburn University
LOUISBURG – Emma Lohse is headed to Washburn University for track and field. Lohse, a Louisburg senior, is a member of the Lady Cats track and field program.
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Discovery classes to start up Tuesday, Jan. 17
The Morrill Public Library is starting Discovery classes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This program lasts for 10 weeks. Kids ages 3-5 who have not yet started kindergarten will enjoy hands on activities, crafts, music and reading books.
hiawathaworldonline.com
A Merry TUBACHRISTMAS!
A dozen euphonium and tuba players turned out at the Brown County Courthouse Sunday evening to carry on a tradition started nearly 30 years ago in Hiawatha. TUBACHRISTMAS was performed at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the courthouse foyer. Several local residents came out to the free concert, sponsored locally by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Going all out for Merry and Bright Night!
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is once again planning the Merry and Bright Night for Saturday, Dec. 17 and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses. This event was started in 2020 in the midst of the COVID pandemic and people were...
WIBW
One arrested after leading Troopers on Shawnee Co. chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led KHP Troopers on a chase through Shawnee County. Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that Matthew Scott Cusumano, 47, was arrested following a police chase in Shawnee Co. on Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Troopers said they attempted...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
hiawathaworldonline.com
School Board hears update on stoplight issue
The Hiawatha School Board heard an update on the intersection at First and Oregon Street. Superintendent Lonnie Moser said he has been meeting with city officials and said it has been made apparent that the state is not interested in helping repair the stoplights. The lights went out a few weeks ago due to an apparent shortage.
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha volunteers send Christmas joy to children overseas
Hiawatha-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by...
hiawathaworldonline.com
School district files suit against track company
The Hiawatha School District has filed suit against Beynon Track Company. The petition was filed Sept. 2 in Brown County District Court and names L.E.R. Inc., DBA Renner Sports Surfacing and Beynon Sports Surfacing, Inc. as the defendant. The district is demanding a jury trial in the petition.B.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Audit shows Kansas agencies still have significant IT flaws, gaps in IT security training
Alex Gard, principal IT auditor in the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit, appears Monday before a legislative committee at the Statehouse in Topeka. In recent surveys, several Kansas state agencies and school districts had significant IT security risks. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Community Happenings
Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
