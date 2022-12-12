ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

B98.5

I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These

With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Where Everybody Knows Your Name: These Are the Friendliest Bars in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The past few years have been sad ones for locally owned bars and restaurants all over the country. So many places were forced to close their doors for good because they were unable to survive during the pandemic.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

There’s a Debate That the Old Neighbor From ‘Home Alone’ is a Mainer

Want to get aged real quick? The original Home Alone movie where the McAllister Family flies to Paris and forgets Kevin in the attic was released in 1990. And it's still arguably one of the most popular Christmas movies to this day. Hell, the Freeform channel has been playing it every weekend almost on a loop. But for as long as it's been out and as many times as we've watched it, it took over three decades to start a debate with a local spin.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Q97.9

Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States

Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Song in New Hampshire?

It's no secret that everyone, no matter who you are, enjoys holiday songs. Some people listen to Christmas music all year long, while others start immediately after Halloween. Yours truly tends to wait until after Thanksgiving, and some folks even hold off until December 1. No matter when you consider...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler to Receive Mark Twain Prize for Humor

It seemed unlikely that anyone would accept the Mark Twain Prize in sweatpants or basketball shorts. But to quote Twain himself, “May you always keep your youth.”. After a decades-long cold war with movie critics, which included a baffling snub after his performance in 2019’s Hidden Gems, New Hampshire’s own Adam Sandler has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
CONCORD, NH
B98.5

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

