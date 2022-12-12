Read full article on original website
Just One New England State Cracks Top Ten for Christmas Cheer in U.S.
When even your most famous rock star snags a part in The Polar Express, it should come as no surprise when it’s revealed you are filled with more Christmas spirit than any other state. According to the website Centurylink.com, New Hampshire is number one in the race for good...
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
Where Everybody Knows Your Name: These Are the Friendliest Bars in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The past few years have been sad ones for locally owned bars and restaurants all over the country. So many places were forced to close their doors for good because they were unable to survive during the pandemic.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
There’s a Debate That the Old Neighbor From ‘Home Alone’ is a Mainer
Want to get aged real quick? The original Home Alone movie where the McAllister Family flies to Paris and forgets Kevin in the attic was released in 1990. And it's still arguably one of the most popular Christmas movies to this day. Hell, the Freeform channel has been playing it every weekend almost on a loop. But for as long as it's been out and as many times as we've watched it, it took over three decades to start a debate with a local spin.
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year
Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: When does snow move in Thursday, Friday?
VIDEO: Matt Hoenig runs through the timing of a strong winter storm moving into New Hampshire Thursday night and Friday. View the full forecast here.
Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States
Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
WMUR.com
Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
WMTW
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine in end of week storm: What to expect
MAINE — New trends are showing snow pulling farther toward the coast as Friday's storm continues to approach. Maine's Total Weather team is tracking what could be Maine's first big snowfall of the season. The latest trends call for more snow, and less rain at the coast, as the...
Can You Guess the Most Popular Christmas Song in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that everyone, no matter who you are, enjoys holiday songs. Some people listen to Christmas music all year long, while others start immediately after Halloween. Yours truly tends to wait until after Thanksgiving, and some folks even hold off until December 1. No matter when you consider...
New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler to Receive Mark Twain Prize for Humor
It seemed unlikely that anyone would accept the Mark Twain Prize in sweatpants or basketball shorts. But to quote Twain himself, “May you always keep your youth.”. After a decades-long cold war with movie critics, which included a baffling snub after his performance in 2019’s Hidden Gems, New Hampshire’s own Adam Sandler has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
WMUR.com
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
laconiadailysun.com
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
