Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College Agree on Path Forward Through 2027

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper and Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, recently announced they have reached an agreement on a path forward for the buildings that currently house Nashville General Hospital through the end of the current lease agreement, which expires at the end of December 2027. The agreement resolves all outstanding issues and establishes an updated rent structure for the buildings Meharry leases to the city for Nashville General Hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

WeGo Public Transit Announces Executive Appointments

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit has named Vince Malone as Chief of Staff and Administration and promoted Renuka Christoph to Chief Communications Officer and Nick Oldham to Chief Safety and Security Officer. Malone previously served as Director of the Civil Rights Division with Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

HBCU’s Energized by New Sparks of Hope

For the first time in the last three years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s), including Nashville’s Fisk University, did not top the list of institutions facing some sort of accreditation trouble with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the influential peer group ratings organization based in Atlanta.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Metro Public Health Department Awarded $10.5M Grant to Bolster Public Health Workforce And Infrastructure

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) will receive more than $10.5 million over the next five years as part of a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) The grant was awarded for the purpose of enhancing MPHD’s public ealhealth workforce and foundational infrastructure. The Metro Board of Health approved the grant award Thursday, December 8.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

New Cancer Care Center Coming to Murfreesboro

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has been carefully...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ

Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools

Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

