Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Largest Embassy Suites in the U.S. Opens in Downtown Nashville
Hilton proudly announces the opening of the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the U.S., Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The spacious 506-key all-suites hotel, situated adjacent to Music City Convention Center, is a destination for both business and leisure guests to meet, gather and celebrate their next big event.
Tennessee Tribune
Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College Agree on Path Forward Through 2027
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper and Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, recently announced they have reached an agreement on a path forward for the buildings that currently house Nashville General Hospital through the end of the current lease agreement, which expires at the end of December 2027. The agreement resolves all outstanding issues and establishes an updated rent structure for the buildings Meharry leases to the city for Nashville General Hospital.
clarksvillenow.com
IDB in talks with ‘destination’ national retailer that could bring 300 more jobs to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Board (IDB) is in talks with a national retailer looking to plant a flag in Clarksville. As parties continue negotiations, plans are taking shape for what could be a regional shopping destination. Amazon is also coming along, in addition to...
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo Public Transit Announces Executive Appointments
NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit has named Vince Malone as Chief of Staff and Administration and promoted Renuka Christoph to Chief Communications Officer and Nick Oldham to Chief Safety and Security Officer. Malone previously served as Director of the Civil Rights Division with Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is...
Restaurant industry hopes benefits and better pay will attract workers
Since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has continued to deal with a lack of workers. Along with inflation, many restaurant workers are leaving the industry because they can't live off of minimum wage.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
Tennessee Tribune
HBCU’s Energized by New Sparks of Hope
For the first time in the last three years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s), including Nashville’s Fisk University, did not top the list of institutions facing some sort of accreditation trouble with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the influential peer group ratings organization based in Atlanta.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
1029thebuzz.com
Nashville Named One of the Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the US
It’s no surprise that Nashville is growing at an insane rate. Even the surrounding areas like Franklin and The Boro are filling up fast. Recently, ISN ranked Nashville in the Top 5 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. See below, and read more from ISN HERE.
Tennessee Tribune
Metro Public Health Department Awarded $10.5M Grant to Bolster Public Health Workforce And Infrastructure
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) will receive more than $10.5 million over the next five years as part of a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) The grant was awarded for the purpose of enhancing MPHD’s public ealhealth workforce and foundational infrastructure. The Metro Board of Health approved the grant award Thursday, December 8.
Pork Report outlines ‘egregious’ spending by local, state lawmakers
The report, issued each year by the Beacon Center Tennessee, outlines what the organization characterizes as wasteful spending by governmental agencies.
murfreesboro.com
New Cancer Care Center Coming to Murfreesboro
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has been carefully...
WSMV
Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14
These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. FoodScore / Follow UpDate. Alice's Candy1003/24/2022. Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022. auntie Anne's9812/8/2022. Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022. Burger...
mainstreetmaury.com
EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ
Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
WSMV
Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
Nashville Parent
Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools
Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
Comments / 0