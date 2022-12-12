Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster
Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
Ex-Eagles GM: Jalen Hurts isn’t MVP but will get paid | Contract projection
Jalen Hurts can look forward to a payday. The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has impressed this season while leading his team to 12-1. Former Eagles president Joe Banner shared his prediction for Hurts’ near future, via The 33rd Team:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Although I...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick
Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris
Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
Why this new Eagles player nicknamed ‘PB’ decided Philly was the ‘best fit’ for him
PHILADELPHIA – Brett Kern had returned home from church with his family last Sunday and turned on the TV to watch his former team, the Tennessee Titans, take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watching football was part of his routine. In August, the Titans released Kern, a punter who had...
Ranking NFC teams that could ruin Eagles' Super Bowl dreams − and whether it will happen
Now that the Eagles are the first team to clinch a playoff spot, it's fair to wonder who they would best match up with in the playoffs. But be careful. We have seen this many times before, where a team dominates in the regular season only to get upset in the playoffs. ...
NBC Sports
Eagles’ dangerous offense about to get even more dangerous
When Dallas Goedert got hurt against the Commanders back on Nov. 14 it was fair to wonder how the Eagles would survive without him. They’ve done more than survive. Over the last month, while Goedert has been on Injured Reserve, the Eagles went 4-0 and have had the best offense in the NFL, averaging 426 yards per game.
usflnewsroom.com
Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub
The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
